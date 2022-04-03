The upcoming series once again has a period setting, this time against the backdrop of the North African campaign in World War Two, as we meet eccentric young officer David Stirling, the real-life founder of the Special Air Service.

It's a case of one show ending and another beginning for Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, with his new drama SAS: Rogue Heroes set to land on BBC One later this year.

The six-parter tells a slightly fictionalised account of how the Special Forces unit was formed "under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War Two", with a mightily impressive cast having been assembled to bring the drama to life.

Sex Education star Connor Swindells takes on the lead role and is joined by an ensemble that includes big names from Game of Thrones, The Crown, and more.

Read on for everything we know about SAS: Rogue Heroes so far, including when it might air, further plot details, and a full cast list.

When will SAS: Rogue Heroes be released?

It's not yet known exactly when the drama will debut on BBC One and iPlayer, with the only official information so far being that it will be broadcast "later this year".

It's possible it could air at some point during the summer, but when we have more concrete information we'll update this page accordingly.

SAS: Rogue Heroes cast

Sex Education and Vigil star Connor Swindells leads the cast for the series as SAS founder David Stirling and is joined by a host of other recognisable names.

Among them are Skins and The North Water star Jack O' Connell as Paddy Mayne and Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen as Jock Lewes, while The Mummy's Sofia Boutella takes on the role of Eve.

Meanwhile, Dominic West (The Wire, The Crown) stars as Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke and Theo Barklem-Biggs (The First Team) plays Reg Seekings.

There are also roles for Jason Watkins (The Crown, McDonald & Dodds), Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk), Stuart Campbell (Baptiste), Virgile Bramly (Luther), Ralph Davis (Small Axe), Ian Davies (Game of Thrones), and Miles Jupp, among others.

SAS: Rogue Heroes plot: What is it about?

According to the BBC, the drama gives an account of "how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, the SAS, was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War Two".

Opening in Cairo in 1941, the show introduces us to eccentric young officer David Stirling as he devises a rebellious plan to gather the "toughest, boldest and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines".

Speaking about the project in 2021, Steven Knight said it had been "a privilege" to work on the project, adding that it, "Tells the story of a renegade band of soldiers who used wit and imagination as much as firepower to halt the march of Fascism across North Africa during the darkest days of World War Two."

He added, "This is a war story like no other, told in a way that is at once inspired by the facts and true to the spirit of this legendary brigade of misfits and adventurers."

Is there a trailer for SAS: Rogue Heroes?

Not yet, but we're keeping our eyes peeled for any updates and will post a trailer here as soon as one becomes available.

SAS: Rogue Heroes will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out the rest of our Drama coverage.