The announcement came as a surprise to viewers, who had previously been told that season 5 would be its last outing.

The Crown season 5 has only just arrived on Netflix , but season 6 has already been confirmed, with filming currently in the works.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for season 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," said its creator Peter Morgan.

And in big news, season 6 will be the show's closing chapter.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Crown season 6.

In line with previous seasons, The Crown season 6 will likely arrive in 2023:

Season 1 - 2016

Season 2 - 2018

Season 3 - 2019

Season 4 - 2020

Season 5 - 2022

But Netflix hasn't confirmed when it will arrive, so watch this space for updates.

The Crown season 6 cast: Who's in it?

Aside from a handful of exceptions, the majority of The Crown cast have stuck around for two seasons, before making way for a new crop, so that's:

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales

Dominic West as Charles, Prince of Wales

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon

Marcia Warren as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

Claudia Harrison as Anne, Princess Royal

James Murray as Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Emma Laird Craig as Sarah, Duchess of York

Sam Woolf as Prince Edward

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed

Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed

Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair MP

Lydia Leonard as Cherie Blair

It's been reported that Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey will play 15-year-old William and young adult William respectively. Meg Bellamy will reportedly play Kate Middleton.

In October, it was reported that the production is casting for Prince Harry between the ages of 16 and 20, with the role set to be a substantial one.

And there will likely be other new faces scattered throughout the final season.

The Crown season 6 timeline: What events will it cover?

Deadline reported that season 6 will take audiences into the early 2000s, but up to what point exactly, we don't yet know.

Netflix hasn't released an official synopsis, but we can make some educated guesses about what will be covered:

Diana and Dodi Al Fayed's deaths (1997) - the pair were killed in a car accident in Paris on 31 August, 1997. They were being chased by paparazzi at the time. Following the tragedy, the Queen initially remained at Balmoral in Scotland with Charles, William and Harry. Controversially, the Buckingham Palace flag wasn't flown at half-mast, which drew extensive criticism from the public. But the Queen did eventually deliver a televised address.

Queen and Prince Philip's golden wedding anniversary (1997) - the pair celebrated 50 years together. "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years," said the Queen in a speech at Banqueting House in London.

William and Kate's relationship (2001 onwards) - the pair met and began dating during their time at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. It remains to be seen if The Crown will cover their wedding in 2011.

Death of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret (2002) - the pair both died in 2002, just weeks apart.

Queen's Golden Jubilee (2002) - Elizabeth was the first British monarch since Queen Victoria to sit on the throne for 50 years. To celebrate the occasion, she traveled a colossal 40,000 miles that year, visiting people across the country and the world.

Prince Charles and Camilla's marriage (2005) - the pair had a civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall, before a marriage blessing at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Tony Blair's time in office (1997 - 2007) - he entered the frame at the very end of The Crown season 5 following Labour's landmark General Election win in 1997. He reportedly had a strained relationship with the Queen, although neither addressed the speculation. The Iraq War was declared in 2003 following the events of September 11th, 2001.

How many episodes are in The Crown season 6?

Seasons 1-5 of The Crown all have 10 episodes apiece, so we'd expect season 6 to stick to that number.

Is season 6 really the final season of The Crown?

As it stands, season 6 is the final chapter of The Crown, but there has reportedly been talk of a prequel series.

Back in April this year, Deadline said that Netflix was in "early-stage conversations with The Crown producer Left Bank."

"Not yet in development nor near greenlight stage," added the streamer.

The publication said the series would likely take place during the pre-World War Two era or during Queen Victoria's reign.

Will The Crown cover Harry and Meghan's relationship?

For those hoping Morgan has plans to explore the former royals' relationship in future seasons, we'd advise against holding your breath.

When the season 6 announcement was made, this is what he had to say: "To be clear, season 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he addressed the pair specifically: "Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don't know what their journey is or how it will end. One wishes some happiness, but I'm much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago."

So in 20 years time then...?

