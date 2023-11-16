The timeline begins in 1997, with the first instalment focusing on the deterioration of Diana's mental health as the press intrusion in her life becomes unbearable, followed by the deaths of the former royal and Dodi Fayed in Paris.

The second half of the season will take us through to 2005, with several key moments set to be explored, including William and Kate's budding romance, and the deaths of Princess Margaret and The Queen Mother in consecutive months in 2002.

Throughout the episodes, a number of well-known songs feature from artists including Candi Staton and Julio Iglesias.

Read more:

Read on for your full rundown of The Crown's soundtrack.

The Crown season 6 soundtrack

Episode 1

Fflyn Edwards as Prince Harry, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Rufus Kampa as Prince William in The Crown season 6. NETFLIX

Tubthumping - Chumbawamba

Fastlove, Pt 1 - George Michael

Good Enough - Dodgy

Young Hearts Run Free - Candi Staton

Episode 2

Rufus Kampa as Prince William, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Fflyn Edwards as Prince Harry in The Crown season 6. Netflix

Da Funk - Daft Punk

Spinning the Wheel - George Michael

Hush - Kula Shaker

Episode 3

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed in The Crown season 6. Netflix

When You Tell Me That You Love Me - Julio Iglesias

Episode 4

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown season 6. Netflix

Paranoid Android - Radiohead

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Crown season 6 part 1 is available to stream now on Netflix. Part 2 will arrive on 14th December. Seasons 1-5 are available now – sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7 per cent for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.