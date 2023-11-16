The Crown season 6 soundtrack: Full tracklist for Netflix royal drama
From George Michael to Chumbawamba.
Netflix royal drama The Crown returns to our screens for its sixth and final season – and for the first time in its run, the drama has been split into two parts.
Episodes 1-4 are available to stream right now, with the remaining six episodes arriving on 14th December.
The timeline begins in 1997, with the first instalment focusing on the deterioration of Diana's mental health as the press intrusion in her life becomes unbearable, followed by the deaths of the former royal and Dodi Fayed in Paris.
The second half of the season will take us through to 2005, with several key moments set to be explored, including William and Kate's budding romance, and the deaths of Princess Margaret and The Queen Mother in consecutive months in 2002.
Throughout the episodes, a number of well-known songs feature from artists including Candi Staton and Julio Iglesias.
Read on for your full rundown of The Crown's soundtrack.
The Crown season 6 soundtrack
Episode 1
- Tubthumping - Chumbawamba
- Fastlove, Pt 1 - George Michael
- Good Enough - Dodgy
- Young Hearts Run Free - Candi Staton
Episode 2
- Da Funk - Daft Punk
- Spinning the Wheel - George Michael
- Hush - Kula Shaker
Episode 3
- When You Tell Me That You Love Me - Julio Iglesias
Episode 4
- Paranoid Android - Radiohead
The Crown season 6 part 1 is available to stream now on Netflix. Part 2 will arrive on 14th December. Seasons 1-5 are available now – sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
