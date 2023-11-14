The second season of Welcome To Wrexham has seen Reynolds and McElhenney continue their journey of transforming Wrexham FC into a professional level club, as the team attempts to gain promotion into League Two.

With the second season now wrapped, will there be a Welcome To Wrexham season 3?

Will there be a Welcome to Wrexham season 3?

There is currently no word on a third season of Welcome To Wrexham.

As it stands, the documentary series has not been renewed, but once there is further information we'll be sure to update this page.

Is there a potential Welcome To Wrexham season 3 trailer?

As there is no confirmation on a third season of Welcome To Wrexham, there is no trailer.

Why did Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy Wrexham FC?

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney left the sporting world shocked when they chose to buy Wrexham FC, a football club that were once 15th in the National League.

Speaking about why they chose to buy the club, Ryan Reynolds told The Athletic: "Rob had done a sequence on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia that I just thought, pound for pound, was one of the most beautiful three minutes I'd ever seen, on this show that he'd obviously created and worked on for so many years.

"So I just let him know. We kind of became friends, like text friends. We never actually met or anything like that. So then one day Rob sends me an email that outlines his plan to buy a lower-league club and grow it into something more resembling a global force."

He added that he thought the plan was "so unexpected and so interesting" that he decided to go ahead.

"I love building businesses and this is a business," he told the publication.

