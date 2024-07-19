This season there will be a brand new prize, new twists and some old, familiar faces coming to cause some trouble.

But when can fans get their fix of the latest season of Too Hot to Handle? Read on for everything you need to know.

How many episodes are in Too Hot to Handle season 6 on Netflix?

There are a total of 10 episodes in Too Hot to Handle season 6.

Read on to find out when you can get your fix of the reality TV series.

When are the next episodes of Too Hot to Handle season 6 on Netflix?

The cast of Too Hot to Handle season 6. Netflix

Too Hot to Handle season 6 is currently being released in three separate batches, with episodes airing every Friday.

Below is a full list of all the release dates for Too Hot to Handle season 2:

Episodes 1-4 – Friday 19th July (out now)

Episodes 5-7 – Friday 26th July

Episodes 8-10 – Friday 2nd August

Too Hot to Handle season 6 trailer

Over at RadioTimes.com, we had an exclusive first look at the season 6 trailer that promised new twists and some surprise returns from former contestants...

The trailer shows a new group of singletons entering the retreat, with narrator Desiree Burch confirming that the series is back with a twist.

While there were some changes made to the retreat, Lana is back – and meaner than ever!

That's right, Bad Lana is coming to stay and with her, there are no rules.

You can watch the full trailer below:

Too Hot to Handle season 6 is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

