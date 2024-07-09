The trailer shows the new batch of singletons entering the retreat, with narrator Desiree Burch confirming that the series is back with a twist.

Unlike past seasons, this time round, the contestants are well aware of what they are signing up for.

You can watch the full trailer below.

"I will definitely be breaking rules," one cast member is seen saying. "No one can tame me!"

Elsewhere in the trailer, the contestants can be seen looking shocked at the entrance of what appears to be a former Too Hot to Handle contestant... but who could it be?

While there are some changes, Lana is back and better than ever! But this time round, Lana has a sidekick "who looks like trouble".

That's right, Bad Lana is coming to stay and with her, there are no rules.

Summing up what we were all thinking, one contestant says: "Too Hot just got way hotter."

Too Hot to Handle season 6 part 1 will stream Netflix from Friday 19th July. Seasons 1-5 are streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Too Hot to Handle season 6 part 1 will stream Netflix from Friday 19th July. Seasons 1-5 are streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.