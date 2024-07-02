Too Hot to Handle season 6: Confirmed contestant line-up
Meet this year's cast entering Lana's retreat.
Netflix reality dating show Too Hot to Handle is coming back for its sixth season, and is being released in three parts.
The first part will debut on 19th July, with future episodes arriving on 26th July and 2nd August. The new season will once again see a group of contestants entering a villa where all sexual contact is off limits, although this time they think they know what they're signing up for.
However, retreat warden and AI overlord Lana has some tricks up her sleeve with a new prize, new twists and some old, familiar faces, while a new sidekick, Bad Lana, is also being introduced.
But who are the new group of singletons entering the villa this time around? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Too Hot to Handle season 6.
Too Hot to Handle season 6 cast
Bri
Age: 26
From: Atlanta, USA
Job: Model
Insta: @thebriannabalram
Model and avid photographer Bri is entering the retreat to test herself, hoping to see if she can take dating more seriously. She is used to being the centre of attention, but how will she get on with Lana's rules and workshops?
Charlie
Age: 21
From: Kent, UK
Job: Model
Insta: @charliejeer
Model Charlie is also a saxophonist who was head boy at his school, meaning he has both brains and brawn on his side. But how will this boy from Kent fare when it comes to following the rules of the retreat?
Chris
Age: 24
From: Manchester, UK
Job: Model
Insta: @Chrisaalli
Another model entering the retreat, Chris from Manchester thinks he's ready to take on Lana. He's a chess player who has travelled all over the world, but he has never stayed in one place for long enough to find a meaningful connection with someone – perhaps until now.
Demari
Age: 27
From: Indiana, USA
Job: Stockbroker
Insta: @demaridavis4
Stockbroker by day and model by night, Demari could well become the retreat accountant – however, will he be looking to stick to the rules himself with plenty of temptation around him?
Gianna
Age: 21
From: Arkansas, USA
Job: College student
Insta: @giannapettus
Gianna from Arkansas is now a dancer and college student, but she spent a lot of her childhood on her grandma’s farm in Missouri, milking cows. She is typically impulsive and gets bored of the chase, but will Lana get her to change her ways?
Lucy
Age: 28
From: London, UK
Job: VIP Hostess
Insta: @lucy_syed
Nightclub hostess Lucy has worked in bars from London to Mykonos, but will Lana be able to convince her to make some real, lasting connections in the retreat? Only time will tell.
Joao
Age: 22
From: Brazil
Job: Artist
Insta: @joaocoronel_
Brazilian Joao is a rockstar and artist, who has the same pink guitar as his idol, Machine Gun Kelly. Will he hit the right note in the retreat, stop playing around and turn over a new leaf?
Jordan
Age: 21
From: California, USA
Job: Actor / Model
Insta: @jordanroyfrank
Jordan is a surfer, actor and model from California, whose direct attitude has always worked with the ladies in the past? But will he be waving goodbye to his no-strings-attached lifestyle and finding someone he could really fall for?
Katherine
Age: 28
From: Los Angeles, USA
Job: Model
Insta: @katherine_laprell
LA-based model Katherine is the outspoken one in her friendship group, and is used to being the loudest and fiercest person in the room. However, will Lana be able to help her shed this tough exterior?
Kylisha
Age: 24
From: Toronto, Canada
Job: Entrepreneur
Insta: @kylishajag
Kylisha is an entrepreneur and lover of travel from Toronto, who has been known to "catch flights and not feelings". Will Lana convince her to settle down and find someone she can build a connection with?
