However, retreat warden and AI overlord Lana has some tricks up her sleeve with a new prize, new twists and some old, familiar faces, while a new sidekick, Bad Lana, is also being introduced.

But who are the new group of singletons entering the villa this time around? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Too Hot to Handle season 6.

Too Hot to Handle season 6 cast

Bri

Bri for Too Hot to Handle. Netflix

Age: 26

More like this

From: Atlanta, USA

Job: Model

Insta: @thebriannabalram

Model and avid photographer Bri is entering the retreat to test herself, hoping to see if she can take dating more seriously. She is used to being the centre of attention, but how will she get on with Lana's rules and workshops?

Charlie

Charlie for Too Hot to Handle. Netflix

Age: 21

From: Kent, UK

Job: Model

Insta: @charliejeer

Model Charlie is also a saxophonist who was head boy at his school, meaning he has both brains and brawn on his side. But how will this boy from Kent fare when it comes to following the rules of the retreat?

Chris

Chris for Too Hot to Handle. Netflix

Age: 24

From: Manchester, UK

Job: Model

Insta: @Chrisaalli

Another model entering the retreat, Chris from Manchester thinks he's ready to take on Lana. He's a chess player who has travelled all over the world, but he has never stayed in one place for long enough to find a meaningful connection with someone – perhaps until now.

Demari

Demari for Too Hot to Handle. Netflix

Age: 27

From: Indiana, USA

Job: Stockbroker

Insta: @demaridavis4

Stockbroker by day and model by night, Demari could well become the retreat accountant – however, will he be looking to stick to the rules himself with plenty of temptation around him?

Gianna

Gianna for Too Hot to Handle. Netflix

Age: 21

From: Arkansas, USA

Job: College student

Insta: @giannapettus

Gianna from Arkansas is now a dancer and college student, but she spent a lot of her childhood on her grandma’s farm in Missouri, milking cows. She is typically impulsive and gets bored of the chase, but will Lana get her to change her ways?

Lucy

Lucy for Too Hot to Handle Netflix

Age: 28

From: London, UK

Job: VIP Hostess

Insta: @lucy_syed

Nightclub hostess Lucy has worked in bars from London to Mykonos, but will Lana be able to convince her to make some real, lasting connections in the retreat? Only time will tell.

Joao

Joao for Too Hot to Handle. Netflix

Age: 22

From: Brazil

Job: Artist

Insta: @joaocoronel_

Brazilian Joao is a rockstar and artist, who has the same pink guitar as his idol, Machine Gun Kelly. Will he hit the right note in the retreat, stop playing around and turn over a new leaf?

Jordan

Jordan for Too Hot to Handle. Netflix

Age: 21

From: California, USA

Job: Actor / Model

Insta: @jordanroyfrank

Jordan is a surfer, actor and model from California, whose direct attitude has always worked with the ladies in the past? But will he be waving goodbye to his no-strings-attached lifestyle and finding someone he could really fall for?

Katherine

Katherine for Too Hot to Handle. Netflix

Age: 28

From: Los Angeles, USA

Job: Model

Insta: @katherine_laprell

LA-based model Katherine is the outspoken one in her friendship group, and is used to being the loudest and fiercest person in the room. However, will Lana be able to help her shed this tough exterior?

Kylisha

Kylisha for Too Hot to Handle Netflix

Age: 24

From: Toronto, Canada

Job: Entrepreneur

Insta: @kylishajag

Kylisha is an entrepreneur and lover of travel from Toronto, who has been known to "catch flights and not feelings". Will Lana convince her to settle down and find someone she can build a connection with?

Too Hot to Handle season 6 part 1 will stream Netflix from Friday 19th July. Seasons 1-5 are streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.