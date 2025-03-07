This year's cohort of celebrities will be following in the footsteps of reigning champion David Potts, who took home the crown last year in truly iconic fashion.

So, who is rumoured to be taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 2025? Read on to find out more!

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 rumours: Who could be in the line-up?

Chris Hughes. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Age: 32

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @chrishughesofficial

Chris Hughes rose to fame following his appearance on Love Island in 2017, with many remembering his bromance with former winner Kem Cetinay.

Since appearing on the reality series, Chris has thrown himself into sport and played football for Bourton Rovers FC, as well as cricket for his local cricket team Bourton Vale CC.

In the years since, Hughes has gone on to present horse racing coverage for ITV Racing, as well as BBC Sport coverage of The Hundred.

Last month, it was reported that Hughes was in talks with show bosses to appear on Celebrity Big Brother, with one celebrity supposedly referencing the signing.

During a recent episode of Saving Grace, GK Barry told guest Trewley Precious: "I know someone who's going in... He's a bit of you. He's a bit dorky, he loves horses." Which has led fans to assume she was talking about Hughes.

Daley Thompson

Daley Thompson. TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Age: 66

Job: Former decathlete

Instagram: @daley_thompson_cbe

Daley Thompson is a former Olympian who broke the world record for the decathlon four times and was an unbeaten champion for nine years.

Across his career, Thompson was regarded as one of the greatest decathletes of all time.

A source told The Sun that he would be going into the Celebrity Big Brother house and would be seen as a great signing for "a generation of older viewers".

Jack P Shepherd

Jack P Shepherd. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Age: 37

Job: Actor

Instagram: @jackpshepherd88

Jack P Shepherd is an actor best known for his role as David Platt in Coronation Street and is one of two soap stars rumoured to be taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 2025.

In scenes currently airing on the soap, David has been involved in a car crash and is rushed to hospital for life-saving treatment, with fans theorising that David could go to prison or be in a coma, which would allow for a brief stint on the reality series.

The Sun notes that he would be following in the footsteps of fellow Corrie star and good friend Colson Smith, who took part last year.

James Bye

James Bye as Martin Fowler in EastEnders. BBC

Age: 41

Job: Actor

Instagram: @jimmybye

James Bye is the other soap star to be rumoured for Celebrity Big Brother, with the actor recently bowing out of EastEnders after his character was killed off during the soap's 40th anniversary special.

However, as with all the rumours, this should be taken with a pinch of salt as the actor is about to star in Death Comes to Pemberley as of 1st May.

Ella Rae Wise

Ella Rae Wise. Kate Green/Getty Images

Age: 24

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @ellaraewisex

Ella Rae Wise is an influencer and TV personality who appears on The Only Way Is Essex.

A source told The Sun that producers are apparently hoping she'll "bring a lot of fresh viewers with her" as one of the youngest housemates.

Celebrity Big Brother is coming to ITV soon.

