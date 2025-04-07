One cast member in the 2025 line-up is Patsy Palmer, who had been rumoured to appear on the reality series following her return to EastEnders late last year.

So, what is there to know about Patsy and what has she said about taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 2025? Read on for more!

Who is Patsy Palmer?

Patsy Palmer. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Smiley Charity Film Awards

Age: 52

Job: Actress and DJ

Patsy Palmer is an actress and DJ, best known for her portrayal of Bianca Jackson on EastEnders.

Palmer first appeared on the BBC soap in 1993 before leaving six years later. She then returned in 2008 before leaving again in 2014. Since then, Palmer has had guest appearances on the soap and is currently on air following the dramatic events of the 40th anniversary.

She is no stranger to taking part in competition shows either, having appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, The Masked Singer and Dancing on Ice.

Why is Patsy Palmer taking part on Celebrity Big Brother?

As Patsy Palmer steps into the Big Brother house, the soap star is “really looking forward to walking through the iconic doors and meeting a group of brand-new people”.

She continued: “It’s a fascinating experience and that’s one aspect that excites me. I’m also looking forward to having a break from technology. We all spend so much time on our phones etc so having no access to that will be incredibly refreshing.”

How to follow Patsy Palmer on social media

Fans can keep up to date with Palmer via her Instagram channels. She can be followed @patsypalmerofficial, along with her DJ account @godmuthas.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday to Friday on ITV and ITVX at 9pm.

