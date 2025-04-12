Last night, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best went live to viewers at home and in the house as they revealed who faced the brutal eviction on their first week.

So who was it? Read on to find out more about who was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Who left Celebrity Big Brother 2025?

Michael Fabricant - Episode 5

Michael Fabricant. ITV/Initial

Michael Fabricant became the first housemate to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house after receiving the fewest votes from the public.

He told hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best: "I'm very sad to say goodbye to all my friends. They were lovely people... I'm sad. We've all become so close friends, and I love everyone there. We really bonded."

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

