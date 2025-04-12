Who left Celebrity Big Brother 2025? All evicted housemates
The time has come!
The first Celebrity Big Brother eviction has come and gone and unfortunately for one famous face, the same has happened to them.
At risk of facing being booted from the house were Jack P Shepherd, Michael Fabricant and Mickey Rourke, after receiving the most votes from their housemates and JoJo Siwa's killer nomination respectively.
Last night, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best went live to viewers at home and in the house as they revealed who faced the brutal eviction on their first week.
So who was it? Read on to find out more about who was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.
Who left Celebrity Big Brother 2025?
Michael Fabricant - Episode 5
Michael Fabricant became the first housemate to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house after receiving the fewest votes from the public.
He told hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best: "I'm very sad to say goodbye to all my friends. They were lovely people... I'm sad. We've all become so close friends, and I love everyone there. We really bonded."
