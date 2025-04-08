But just how will the star get on once she's settled in with her other housemates – which this year include Chris Hughes, Danny Beard and JoJo Siwa?

Who is Ella Rae Wise?

Ella Rae Wise. Kate Green/Getty Images

Age: 24

Job: Reality star and entrepreneur

Ella Rae Wise is a TV personality and reality star best known for appearing on The Only Way is Essex.

She joined the TOWIE cast in 2019. During her time on the show, Ella has been seen in relationships with fellow stars including Pete Wicks and Dan Edgar.

As well as appearing on TOWIE, Ella appeared on Ex on the Beach in 2022, and The Challenge UK in 2023.

Why is Ella Rae Wise taking part in Celebrity Big Brother?

Ella Rae Wise. Getty Images

Speaking ahead of entering the house, Ella said: "I think the most I'm looking forward to has to be meeting and getting to know new people and learning new things about myself and others, as well and being out of my comfort zone and under pressure, weirdly because I deal with pressure really well.

"I'm quite relaxed but it might be a bit different being in a house with loads of people that I normally wouldn't spend time with, or know in normal day to day life."

However, she said she will miss her mum while in the villa, saying she "doesn't go two days without thinking about her".

"I'd like to think I would be an easy housemate to get on with," she said. "I'm quite a big team player. I always want people to feel happy and comfortable around me. Even though I am a little bit blonde I do feel like I have a really understanding way about me.

"I do also have quite a caring side that I don't feel has been shown to its full extent yet. I'm really looking forward to being my 100% genuine self in all ways."

How to follow Ella Rae Wise on social media

You can catch Ella Rae on Instagram at @ellaraewisex, where she has 349,000 followers at the time of writing.

She's also available on TikTok at @ellaraewisexx.

