Who is Ella Rae Wise? Celebrity Big Brother 2025 contestant and TOWIE star
This TOWIE star is trading Essex for the Big Brother house.
Ella Rae Wise is used to dealing with big personalities on The Only Way is Essex, but now she's testing her resolve to the extreme as a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother 2025.
No stranger to dramatic moments and wild challenges, Ella Rae is bringing her flair to the West London house in the hopes of being crowned champion.
But just how will the star get on once she's settled in with her other housemates – which this year include Chris Hughes, Danny Beard and JoJo Siwa?
Here's everything you need to know about the Celebrity Big Brother star.
Who is Ella Rae Wise?
Age: 24
Job: Reality star and entrepreneur
Ella Rae Wise is a TV personality and reality star best known for appearing on The Only Way is Essex.
She joined the TOWIE cast in 2019. During her time on the show, Ella has been seen in relationships with fellow stars including Pete Wicks and Dan Edgar.
As well as appearing on TOWIE, Ella appeared on Ex on the Beach in 2022, and The Challenge UK in 2023.
Why is Ella Rae Wise taking part in Celebrity Big Brother?
Speaking ahead of entering the house, Ella said: "I think the most I'm looking forward to has to be meeting and getting to know new people and learning new things about myself and others, as well and being out of my comfort zone and under pressure, weirdly because I deal with pressure really well.
"I'm quite relaxed but it might be a bit different being in a house with loads of people that I normally wouldn't spend time with, or know in normal day to day life."
However, she said she will miss her mum while in the villa, saying she "doesn't go two days without thinking about her".
"I'd like to think I would be an easy housemate to get on with," she said. "I'm quite a big team player. I always want people to feel happy and comfortable around me. Even though I am a little bit blonde I do feel like I have a really understanding way about me.
"I do also have quite a caring side that I don't feel has been shown to its full extent yet. I'm really looking forward to being my 100% genuine self in all ways."
How to follow Ella Rae Wise on social media
You can catch Ella Rae on Instagram at @ellaraewisex, where she has 349,000 followers at the time of writing.
She's also available on TikTok at @ellaraewisexx.
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.