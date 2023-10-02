With ITV confirming the return of the live stream, how can viewers watch it? Here's everything you need to know about the Big Brother live stream and how to watch it.

How to watch the Big Brother live stream

ITV have confirmed that Big Brother: Live Stream will be making a return to screens, airing seven nights a week exclusively on ITVX.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch live footage into the early hours after Big Brother: Late & Live.

Big Brother UK confirmed the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, in September this year. The post read: "We're going LIVE with Big Brother: Late & Live straight after the show, six days a week. Plus, you can watch even more action from the house straight after with the Big Brother: Live Stream on @ITVX!"

When does Big Brother 2023 start?

Big Brother returns with its iconic launch show on Sunday 8th October on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX in a multi-channel and streaming takeover.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will be co-hosting the series, with Marcus Bentley returning as the show's narrator.

Big Brother starts on Sunday 8th October at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX.

