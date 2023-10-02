How to watch the Big Brother UK live stream
Just when you thought the revival couldn't get any better.
Just when you thought the news of Big Brother returning couldn't get any better, ITV have confirmed the iconic live stream will be revived for the rebooted series.
When the series debuted on Channel 4 in 2000, the show featured a live feed into the house where viewers could watch the housemates at any time for free. Over the years, the feed was removed and reinstated - but now it's back!
With ITV confirming the return of the live stream, how can viewers watch it? Here's everything you need to know about the Big Brother live stream and how to watch it.
How to watch the Big Brother live stream
ITV have confirmed that Big Brother: Live Stream will be making a return to screens, airing seven nights a week exclusively on ITVX.
Fans will have the opportunity to watch live footage into the early hours after Big Brother: Late & Live.
Big Brother UK confirmed the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, in September this year. The post read: "We're going LIVE with Big Brother: Late & Live straight after the show, six days a week. Plus, you can watch even more action from the house straight after with the Big Brother: Live Stream on @ITVX!"
When does Big Brother 2023 start?
Big Brother returns with its iconic launch show on Sunday 8th October on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX in a multi-channel and streaming takeover.
AJ Odudu and Will Best will be co-hosting the series, with Marcus Bentley returning as the show's narrator.
Big Brother starts on Sunday 8th October at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX.
