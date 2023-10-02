Will Best may be slightly less well-known in comparison to his co-host, but he has a long list of presenting gigs and projects on his CV that you will definitely recognise him from.

Read on for all the information you need to know about Big Brother 2023 co-host Will Best.

Who is Will Best?

AJ Odudu and Will Best for Big Brother 2023. ITV ITV

Will Best has been in the TV presenting game for years, with his first gig being the co-host of music chat show Suck My Pop with Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh on Viva in 2010.

The following year, Will joined T4 and presented the show every weekend before it ended in 2012. He stuck around the Channel 4 family for quite some time and went on to present the 4Music show The Crush and dating show Love Shaft on E4.

In 2012 and 2013, he presented the iTunes Festival for Channel 4 and E4, alongside Nick Grimshaw, Annie Mac, Lauren Laverne and Tom Ravenscroft.

Following his presenting roles, Will went on to front the Is This Rape? Sex on Trial documentary on BBC Three. The documentary tested a group of a British teens to see if they could determine whether a specially written drama about a sexual encounter was consensual or not.

In 2022, the presenter appeared on Celebrity Coach Trip and one year later it was announced he would be hosting the ITV revival of Big Brother.

What has Will Best said about hosting Big Brother 2023?

Will Best said hosting Big Brother is "a dream come true". When the news of the Big Brother hosts was confirmed, Will said: "I grew up with Big Brother, so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear."

Speaking with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on the Dish podcast, Will said he used to watch the show with his parents.

"I used to watch it with my parents, like it was a reality show that everyone would watch," he explained to the hosts.

How do Will Best and AJ Odudu know each other?

Will Best, AJ Odudu, Jimmy Hill and Maya Jama. Jo Hale/WireImage

Will Best and AJ Odudu previously worked together on the entertainment news show Trending Live! on 4Music, alongside Love Island host Maya Jama.

The trio recently reunited at the National Television Awards 2023.

When does Big Brother start?

Will and AJ will make their Big Brother but on Sunday 8th October. The launch show will air across ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX before airing daily on ITV2 and ITVX (apart from Saturdays).

Big Brother starts on Sunday 8th October at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX.

