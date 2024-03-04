The launch episode of Big Brother: Late & Live 2023 achieved 0.6m viewers, with the best episode of the series honing in one million viewers, making it ITV2's third biggest programme title that year.

So, when can fans get in on all the action? Read on for all the information about Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live, including which celebrities will be making an appearance.

Who is on Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live tonight?

Judi Love, Jordan Sangha and Tom Allen will appear on Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live tonight. They will be joined by celebrity house guest Oti Mabuse.

What channel is Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live on?

AJ Odudu and Will Best for Big Brother. ITV/Initial TV

Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will air on ITV2 and ITVX after each episode of Big Brother..

What time is Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live on tonight?

Viewers will be able to catch up on all the action on Late & Live from 10:30pm.

Who are the Celebrity House Guests on Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live tonight?

Layton Williams. Dave Benett/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Oti Mabuse, Jordan North and Layton Williams will all take turns as Celebrity House Guest, in which they will offer hilarious and entertaining commentary and debate alongside a star-studded cast of celebrity guests.

Who is hosting Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live?

AJ Odudu and Will Best will both host Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

If it's anything like last season, the duo will take turns in presenting the companion show, as well as present it together.

Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will start on Monday 4th March at 10:30pm on ITV2.

