Since then, David has become well-acquainted with the reality TV circuit, appearing in shows like The Big Celebrity Detox, Celebs Go Dating, Celebs on the Farm, Celebrity Karaoke Club and Celebrity Ghost Trip.

But who exactly is David Potts? What does he bring to the Celebrity Big Brother house?

Here's everything you need to know.

Who is David Potts?

David Potts. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Age: 30

Job: Holiday rep, reality TV personality, and presenter.

Instagram: @davidpottsx

David Potts is a former holiday rep and current reality TV star. He describes himself as the "loud and annoying one" from Ibiza Weekender — having appeared on the show since 2016 and becoming head holiday rep from season 6 onwards.

After rising to fame on Ibiza Weekender, he went on to appear in an episode of Celebrity Dinner Date, became a cast member on Celebs Go Dating, and finished as the runner-up in a range of competition-based reality shows including Celebs on the Farm, Celeb Karaoke Club, and Celebrity Ghost Trip.

He also appeared as a contestant on Apocalypse Wow, and guest-starred on shows like CelebAbility, Hey Tracey! and Home Alone with Joel Dommett. In 2022, he also was a co-host for dating show The Cabins.

On why he wanted to join the Celebrity Big Brother House, David said: "I wanted to do something different, I love throwing myself into new things and I just think I’ll have a ball with it. I’m also a massive fan of the show so how could I possibly turn down the opportunity to be part of the first Celebrity Big Brother on ITV1?"

Among other things, David says he's looking for his future husband in the CBB house, but added: "Well if I don’t get a husband, then just a good time is enough for me!"

How to follow David Potts on social media

You can can find the self-described "hun of the North" on Instagram as @davidpottsx, TikTok as @davidpottsx, and X as @davidpottsx.

When is Celebrity Big Brother on TV?

Anxiously awaiting the next chapter? The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother will air on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, followed by Late & Live on ITV2.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

