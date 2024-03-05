If you missed out on all the action, we've got you covered. From the latest shock twists, nail-biting nominations and jaw-dropping evictions, RadioTimes.com is here to give you a recap of every episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

What happened on Celebrity Big Brother last night? Episode 1 recap

Celebrity Big Brother returned after six years off air, with AJ Odudu and Will Best at the helm of the series once again.

As the pair began hosting the live launch, Sharon Osbourne was welcomed into the house as a celebrity lodger. Once "the original reality star" entered the Big Brother house, she was told that she would have to secretly nominate three housemates for eviction.

Following swiftly behind was Louis Walsh and after a sweet reunion, Big Brother revealed the pair would have to decide together which housemates would be facing the public vote.

It was time for the next set of housemates to enter the house, with Louis and Sharon sent to a secret room to watch everyone as they entered.

The celebrities that followed were Nikita Kuzmin, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Colson Smith and Gary Goldsmith, with the latter being Kate Middleton's uncle.

Marisha Wallace, David Potts, Levi Roots and Zeze Millz all followed before the final three celebrities entered the house. Lauren Simon, Bradley Riches and Fern Britton completed the house, but they were all soon in for a surprise.

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 housemates. ITV ITV

Meanwhile in their secret lair, Louis and Sharon was watching every housemate before deciding to put Gary, Zeze and David at risk of facing the public vote.

"David has come to show off," Sharon said of her decision to nominate the Ibiza Weekender star. "He was trying too hard to be outrageous. 'I'm trying to be fun and outrageous. Look at me!'"

As the famous housemates began getting to know one another, Big Brother revealed they had been "judged" by two unseen celebrities as Louis and Sharon made their way down.

In an exclusive first look Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live, it was revealed three chosen contestants could be up for eviction on Friday 9th March, but there was yet another twist.

In tonight's episode, the housemates will get to plead their case as to why they deserve to stay in the house, with Sharon given the choice to judge their pleas and the housemate who fails will face eviction.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

