Why is Sharon Osbourne the lodger on Celebrity Big Brother? Twist explained
The TV personality won't be in the house for long.
Celebrity Big Brother is back, and this time around there is a twist. Don't worry, no one's suitcase got blown into smithereens this time around. (Sorry, Jenkin!)
As viewers have seen, a new group of celebrities have entered the Big Brother house, all ready to ensure they remain in there for three weeks in the hopes of being crowned the next winner.
However, one celebrity won't be in there for that long: Sharon Osbourne entered the house during tonight's episode, but it was confirmed that she wouldn't be a full-time housemate like the others, but she will instead be in there for five days as the show's "lodger".
So, how will she interact with the other celebrities and what will her role be in the Big Brother house? Read on for everything you need to know.
Why is Sharon Osbourne a guest housemate on Celebrity Big Brother?
It has been widely reported that Osbourne will be in the house for up to five days.
"Sharon is a guest housemate and won't be going in on launch night," a source told The Sun. "Instead, she will come in once the show has started and will be there for a few days.
"Bosses did all they could to get Sharon and finally reached a deal she's happy with," a source told the publication. "Producers cannot wait to see her reunite with Louis and know that it will be TV gold."
The exciting twist was announced during tonight's episode, with AJ Odudu revealing that Sharon will be this year's lodger. Sharon will take on a secret mission, deciding which three contestants should go up for eviction. She will then decide on Tuesday's episode which one person will automatically face the public vote.
Despite her only being in the house for a short amount of time, Osbourne will reunite with fellow X Factor judge Louis Walsh.
Who is Sharon Osbourne?
Age: 71
Job: TV personality and music manager
Instagram: @sharonosbourne
Sharon Osbourne has been a staple on people's TV screens for years, rising to prominence on the reality series The Osbournes, which followed her and her family's daily life.
Osbourne went on to become a judge on a number of talent shows, including The X Factor and America's Got Talent.
Celebrity Big Brother started on Monday 4th March at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.
