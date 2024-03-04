Zeze entered the iconic house during tonight's live launch episode, the first of its kind for the ITV reboot.

Speaking of the live launch ahead of tonight's episode, host AJ Odudu told RadioTimes.com and other press: "It's so exciting that the launch show is gonna be live. The Big Brother fans wanted it live.

"They were like, 'Listen, lets watch AJ and Will fill for five minutes.'"

More like this

As she makes herself at home in the Big Brother house, read on for everything you need to know about housemate Zeze Millz.

Who is Zeze Millz?

Zeze Millz. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Atlantic Records

Age: 34

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @zezemillz

Zeze Millz, real name Zalika Miller, is a TV presenter and social media personality, best known for hosting The Zeze Millz Show.

Over the years, she has had a variety of guests including Mahalia, Love Island's Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas, and N-Dubz.

Alongside this, Miller has appeared on Celeb Cooking School, Good Morning Britain and The Big Narstie Show.

"Zeze is an inspired piece of casting for Celebrity Big Brother," a TV source told The Sun ahead of her appearance on the show.

How to follow Zeze Millz on social media

Zeze can be found an a number of social media channels, including Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) and TikTok.

You can follower her on Instagram @zezemillz, on X @ZezeMillz and TikTok @zezemillzofficial.

When is Celebrity Big Brother on TV?

Fancy another instalment of the celebrities in the Big Brother house? The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother will air on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, followed by Late & Live on ITV2.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Celebrity Big Brother continues Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

Looking for something to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.