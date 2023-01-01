The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Gaming
  4. Gaming: cheats and mods

Gaming: cheats and mods

Key art for The Sims 4.

Sims 4 cheats: Full list of cheat codes for Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC

Cookie Clicker cheats

Cookie Clicker cheats: Full list of codes & how to hack the game

Unturned.

Unturned cheat codes: All the best cheats & how to use item IDs

LEGO City Undercover.

LEGO City Undercover cheats: Full list of codes & how to use them

Minecraft

Minecraft console commands and cheats: How to use the commands

A screenshot from Age of Empires II.

Age of Empires 2 cheats: Full list of codes & how to cheat the game

More gaming

Hogwarts Legacy

The Shrek mod for Hogwarts Legacy, as created by NorskPL.

Hogwarts Legacy mods: Best fan-made cheats & how to use them

A screenshot of Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy door puzzle explained: How to solve numbers and symbols riddle

The Solved by the Bell Map in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy Solved by the Bell: Musical map solution explained

The Demiguise from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statues: All moon locations revealed

More Hogwarts Legacy
Advertisement

GTA

GTA 5 cheats

GTA 5 cheats: Full list of codes for Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC

GTA4-RT-main

GTA 4 cheats: Full list of codes for Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC

GTA-Vice-City-cheat-codes-2021

GTA Vice City cheats: Full list of codes for PC, Xbox, PlayStation & Switch

GTA San Andreas cheats.

GTA San Andreas cheats: Full list of codes for PC, Xbox, PlayStation & Switch

More GTA

Pokémon

Pokemon-Emerald-cheats

Pokémon Emerald cheats: Full list of codes and how to use them

PokémonCrystalCheats

Pokémon Crystal cheats: Full list of codes & how to cheat the game

The player standing near a Pokemon Centre in Pokemon Ruby

Pokémon Ruby cheats: Full list of codes & how to cheat

Pikachu on the cover art of Pokemon Yellow.

Pokémon Yellow cheats: Full list of codes & how to cheat