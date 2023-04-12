Despite coming out all the way back in 2014, we still struggle trying to survive the blocky apocalypse and sometimes we just want to kick back and have some simple fun. If you're new to Unturned, the cheat codes can be a great way of learning all the systems to help you get started in an unaided playthrough.

Being a brutally difficult game, no one would blame you for wanting to seek out Unturned cheat codes.

If your moral compass firmly points you away from cheats then we salute you! But for the rest of us ne'er-do-wells, read on for the forbidden knowledge.

How to use cheats in Unturned

When starting an offline game, make sure you have enabled cheats on the map details page. As a handy extra, you can adjust modifiers for the game in the World Options tab.

Here you can change how much damage you take and deal, XP multipliers, item spawn chance and many other features to cater exactly to your play-style.

When in-game on PlayStation and Xbox, press both thumbsticks at the same time to bring up the cheat menu and you’ll be greeted with a multitude of items that are sorted by ID. It isn’t very well organised, but we’ve provided a list of some of the handier items below.

On PC you have a bigger range of commands at your disposal. Press the ENTER key to bring up the console and chat menu. Here you will be able to enter your desired commands.

Best Unturned console commands

Here are some of the most useful PC console commands to use. Make sure to not include the square brackets when typing them out.

For example, /give 468

Give yourself an item: /give [item ID]

Spawn a vehicle: /vehicle [vehicle ID]

Change time of day: /time [0000-3600]

Set time of day to midday: /day

Set time of day to night: /night

Teleport to map location: /teleport [location]

Best Unturned item IDs

Here are some of the most useful item IDs you can spawn in for yourself:

122 - Zubeknakov (AK-47)

- Zubeknakov (AK-47) 253 - Alicepack

- Alicepack 76 - Blowtorch

- Blowtorch 366 - Crate

- Crate 458 - Generator

- Generator 1192 - High-caliber military ammo

- High-caliber military ammo 116 - PDW (Supressed Honey Badger)

- PDW (Supressed Honey Badger) 44 - Low-caliber civilian ammo

- Low-caliber civilian ammo 328 - Metal Locker

- Metal Locker 1091 - Metal Wall

- Metal Wall 6 - Military Clip

- Military Clip 1477 - Mashinengewehr (MP40)

- Mashinengewehr (MP40) 81 - MRE

- MRE 1201 - Night Vision Scope

- Night Vision Scope 28 - Portable Gas-Can

- Portable Gas-Can 148 - Red Chevron Scope

- Red Chevron Scope 1050 - Safezone Generator

- Safezone Generator 1169 - Spec Ops Vest

- Spec Ops Vest 18 - Timberwolf

- Timberwolf 20 - Timberwolf Magazine

- Timberwolf Magazine 1379 - Calling Card (Tommy Gun)

- Calling Card (Tommy Gun) 1369 - Bulldog (Uzi)

- Bulldog (Uzi) 1027 - Viper

- Viper 1029 - Viper Magazine

- Viper Magazine 1041 - Yuri

Unturned legendary IDs

These are the legendary item ID codes that you'll want to know:

15 - Medkit

- Medkit 18 - Timberwolff

- Timberwolff 20 - Timberwolf Magazine

- Timberwolf Magazine 116 - PDW

- PDW 297 - Grizzly

- Grizzly 298 - Grizzly Magazine

- Grizzly Magazine 300 - Shadowstalker

- Shadowstalker 301 - Rail

- Rail 519 - Rocket Launcher

- Rocket Launcher 520 - Rocket

- Rocket 1000 - Matamorez

- Matamorez 1005 - Matamorez Box

- Matamorez Box 1050 - Safezone Radiator

- Safezone Radiator 1158 - Claim Flag

- Claim Flag 1169 - Spec Ops Vest

- Spec Ops Vest 1170 - Spec Ops Rucksack

- Spec Ops Rucksack 1171 - Spec Ops Top

- Spec Ops Top 1172 - Spec Ops Bottom

- Spec Ops Bottom 1525 - Spec Ops Helmet

- Spec Ops Helmet 1194 - Horde Beacon

- Horde Beacon 1200 - Military Fragmentation Magazine

- Military Fragmentation Magazine 1201 - Militrary Nightvision Scope

- Militrary Nightvision Scope 1300 - Tank Cannon

- Tank Cannon 1302 - Missile

- Missile 1364 - Hell's Fury

- Hell's Fury 1365 - Hell's Fury Drum

- Hell's Fury Drum 1382 - Ehko

- Ehko 1384 - Ekho Magazine

- Ekho Magazine 1389 - Spec Ops Beret

- Spec Ops Beret 1423 - Commander Coalition Top

- Commander Coalition Top 1424 - Captain Coalition Top

- Captain Coalition Top 1429 - Coalition Captain Hat

- Coalition Captain Hat 2020 - Shark Tooth Sword

- Shark Tooth Sword 3026 - France Rubicon

- France Rubicon 3028 - France Rubicon Magazine

- France Rubicon Magazine 3043 - France Vanguard

- France Vanguard 3048 - France Rhino Large Box

- France Rhino Large Box 3049 - France Hecate

- France Hecate 3051 - France Hecate Magazine

- France Hecate Magazine 3055 - France Herstal Drum

- France Herstal Drum 3056 - France Flamethrower

- France Flamethrower 3059 - France Sagaie Cannon

- France Sagaie Cannon 3060 - France HVAP Shell

- France HVAP Shell 3064 - France Autocannon Tracer Shells

- France Autocannon Tracer Shells 3065 - France Autocannon Incediary Shells

- France Autocannon Incediary Shells 3072 - France Olive Hecate

- France Olive Hecate 3075 - France Autocannon

- France Autocannon 3087 - France Military Launcher

- France Military Launcher 3088 - France Military Rocket

- France Military Rocket 3089 - France Military Launcher Scope

- France Military Launcher Scope 3090 - France Homemade Napalm Recipe

- France Homemade Napalm Recipe 3092 - France Colonel Kepi

- France Colonel Kepi 3093 - France Focus Rifle

- France Focus Rifle 3094 - France Focus DMR

- France Focus DMR 3095 - France Focus Carbine

- France Focus Carbine 3096 - France Focus Rifle Sight

- France Focus Rifle Sight 3114 - France Rifle Scope

- France Rifle Scope 3116 - France Focus Prototype

- France Focus Prototype 3121 - France Kriegs Extended Magazine

- France Kriegs Extended Magazine 4000 - Platinum Ring

- Platinum Ring 9000 - Belgium Thunderwulf

- Belgium Thunderwulf 9001 - Belgium Thunderwulf Magazine

- Belgium Thunderwulf Magazine 9043 - Belgium Sailor Captain Top

- Belgium Sailor Captain Top 9044 - Belgium Saolor Captain Bottom

- Belgium Saolor Captain Bottom 9045 - Belgium Captain Sailor Hat

- Belgium Captain Sailor Hat 15050 - Hollowcharge

- Hollowcharge 15052 - Hollowcharge Magazine

Unturned weapon IDs

Handguns

97 - 1911

- 1911 99 - Cobra

- Cobra 107 - Ace

- Ace 488 - Desert Falcon

- Desert Falcon 1021 - Avenger

- Avenger 1039 - Kryzkarek

- Kryzkarek 1360 - Teklowvka

- Teklowvka 1476 - Luger

- Luger 3039 - Corsican

- Corsican 3078 - Monsieur

- Monsieur 3515 - Kopis

- Kopis 4032 - Hart

- Hart 4102 - Stingray

- Stingray 9005 - Scourge

- Scourge 9026 - Phoenix

- Phoenix 9030 - Leistung

- Leistung 15039 - Orel

Carbines

116 - PDW

- PDW 1024 - Peacemaker

- Peacemaker 1027 - Viper

- Viper 1041 - Yuri

- Yuri 1369 - Bulldog

- Bulldog 1379 - Calling Card

- Calling Card 1447 - Scalar

- Scalar 3033 - Rattlesnake

- Rattlesnake 3095 - Focus Carbine

- Focus Carbine b- Hartgewehr

Submachine guns

1477 - Maschinengewehr

- Maschinengewehr 1481 - Empire

- Empire 3036 - Banshee

- Banshee 23001 - Vityaz

Assault rifles

4 - Eaglefire

- Eaglefire 122 - Zubeknakov

- Zubeknakov 363 - Maplestrike

- Maplestrike 1000 - Matamorez

- Matamorez 1037 - Heartbreaker

- Heartbreaker 1362 - Augewehr

- Augewehr 1375 - Fusilaut

- Fusilaut 1377 - Nightraider

- Nightraider 1488 - Swissgewehr

- Swissgewehr 3023 - Fusilette

- Fusilette 3041 - Genaugewehr

- Genaugewehr 3093 - Focus Rifle

- Focus Rifle 3116 - Focus Prototype

- Focus Prototype 3512 - Chimera

- Chimera 4012 - Fissure

- Fissure 4074 - Porto

- Porto 4076 - Rebel

- Rebel 8050 - Taurus

- Taurus 9003 - Vulture

- Vulture 15048 - Hospitality

Rifles

101 - Schofield

- Schofield 109 - Hawkhound

- Hawkhound 474 - Maple Rifle

- Maple Rifle 479 - Birch Rifle

- Birch Rifle 480 - Pine Rifle

- Pine Rifle 484 - Sportshot

- Sportshot 15041 - Cobalt

- Cobalt 3002 - Carabine

- Carabine 3008 - Kestrel

- Kestrel 3052 - Herstal

- Herstal 3108 - Kriegs

- Kriegs 15036 - Wezel

Sharpshooter rifles

129 - Snayperskya

- Snayperskya 1018 - Sabertooth

- Sabertooth 3094 - Focus DMR

- Focus DMR 3522 - Lockdown

- Lockdown 4069 - Rackstack

- Rackstack 4072 Phantom

Phantom 23016 Glaz

Sniper Rifles

18 - Timberwolf

- Timberwolf 297 - Grizzly

- Grizzly 1382 - Ekho

- Ekho 3026 - Rubicon

- Rubicon 3049 - Hecate

- Hecate 3072 - Olive Hecate

- Olive Hecate 4009 - Raven

- Raven 4062 - Tacit

- Tacit 4101 - Snowfox

- Snowfox 9000 - Thunderwulf

- Thunderwulf 15044 - Dagger

Shotguns

112 - Bluntforce

- Bluntforce 380 - Masterkey

- Masterkey 1143 - Sawed-Off

- Sawed-Off 1366 - Vonya

- Vonya 1436 - Quadbarrel

- Quadbarrel 1480 - Determinitator

- Determinitator 1484 - Devil's Bane

- Devil's Bane 3012 - Extended Masterkey

- Extended Masterkey 3014 - Single Shot Shotgun

- Single Shot Shotgun 3043 - Vanguard

- Vanguard 3080 - Chester

- Chester 3520 - Backlash

- Backlash 9033 - Slip

Machine guns

126 - Nykorev

- Nykorev 132 - Dragin Fang

- Dragin Fang 1364 - Hell's Fury

- Hell's Fury 3045 - Rhino

- Rhino 3111 - Karus

- Karus 8062 - Dragon Maw

Unobtainable machine guns

1300 - Tank Cannon

- Tank Cannon 1394 - HMG

- HMG 1471 - HMG (Fighter Jet)

- HMG (Fighter Jet) 3061 - Autocannon (Single)

- Autocannon (Single) 3075 - Autocannon (Twin)

- Autocannon (Twin) 3077 - Train Gun

- Train Gun 52000 - HMG (Armored Vehicle)

Bows

346 - Crossbow

- Crossbow 353 - Maple Bow

- Maple Bow 355 - Birch Bow

- Birch Bow 356 - Pine Bow

- Pine Bow 357 - Compound Bow

- Compound Bow 3100 - Heavy Crossbow

Miscellaneous ranged weapons

300 - Shadowstalker

- Shadowstalker 519 - Rocket Launcher

- Rocket Launcher 1165 - Nail Gun

- Nail Gun 1337 - Paintball Gun

- Paintball Gun 1441 - Shadowstalker MK. II

- Shadowstalker MK. II 3007 - Upgraded Musket

- Upgraded Musket 3005 - Musket

- Musket 3056 - Flamethrower

- Flamethrower 3087 - Military Launcher

- Military Launcher 3517 - Lancer

- Lancer 9021 - Acid Gun

- Acid Gun 15050 - Hollowcharge

- Hollowcharge 15053 - Judgement

Unobtainable miscellaneous ranged weapons

1300 - Tank Cannon

- Tank Cannon 3058 - Insurgent Gun

- Insurgent Gun 3059 - Sagaie Cannon

- Sagaie Cannon 3500 - Multiple Rocket Launch System

An official screenshot of Unturned. Smartly Dressed Games

Unturned vehicle IDs

1 - Black Offroader

- Black Offroader 2 - Blue Offroader

- Blue Offroader 3 - Green Offroader

- Green Offroader 4 - Orange Offroader

- Orange Offroader 5 - Purple Offroader

- Purple Offroader 6 - Red Offroader

- Red Offroader 7 - White Offroader

- White Offroader 8 - Yellow Offroader

- Yellow Offroader 9 - Black Hatchback

- Black Hatchback 10 - Blue Hatchback

- Blue Hatchback 11 - Green Hatchback

- Green Hatchback 12 - Orange Hatchback

- Orange Hatchback 13 - Purple Hatchback

- Purple Hatchback 14 - Red Hatchback

- Red Hatchback 15 - White Hatchback

- White Hatchback 16 - Yellow Hatchback

- Yellow Hatchback 17 - Black Truck

- Black Truck 18 - Blue Truck

- Blue Truck 19 - Green Truck

- Green Truck 20 - Orange Truck

- Orange Truck 21 - Purple Truck

- Purple Truck 22 - Red Truck

- Red Truck 23 - White Truck

- White Truck 24 - Yellow Truck

- Yellow Truck 25 - Black Sedan

- Black Sedan 26 - Blue Sedan

- Blue Sedan 27 - Green Sedan

- Green Sedan 28 - Orange Sedan

- Orange Sedan 29 - Purple Sedan

- Purple Sedan 30 - Red Sedan

- Red Sedan 31 - White Sedan

- White Sedan 32 - Yellow Sedan

- Yellow Sedan 33- Police Car

Police Car 34 - Firetruck

- Firetruck 35 - Black Van

- Black Van 36 - Blue Van

- Blue Van 37 - Green Van

- Green Van 38 - Orange Van

- Orange Van 39 - Purple Van

- Purple Van 40 - Red Van

- Red Van 41 - White Van

- White Van 42 - Yellow Van

- Yellow Van 43 - Black Roadster

- Black Roadster 44 - Blue Roadster

- Blue Roadster 45 - Green Roadster

- Green Roadster 46 - Orange Roadster

- Orange Roadster 47 - Purple Roadster

- Purple Roadster 48 - Red Roadster

- Red Roadster 49 - White Roadster

- White Roadster 50 - Yellow Roadster

- Yellow Roadster 51 - Forest Ural

- Forest Ural 52 - Forest Armored Offroader

- Forest Armored Offroader 54 - Ambulance

- Ambulance 55 - Desert Ural

- Desert Ural 56 - Desert Armored Offroader

- Desert Armored Offroader 58 - Explorer

- Explorer 59 - Black Snowmobile

- Black Snowmobile 60 - Blue Snowmobile

- Blue Snowmobile 61 - Green Snowmobile

- Green Snowmobile 62 - Orange Snowmobile

- Orange Snowmobile 63 - Purple Snowmobile

- Purple Snowmobile 64 - Red Snowmobile

- Red Snowmobile 65 - White Snowmobile

- White Snowmobile 66 - Yellow Snowmobile

- Yellow Snowmobile 67 - Black Quad

- Black Quad 68 - Blue Quad

- Blue Quad 69 - Green Quad

- Green Quad 70 - Orange Quad

- Orange Quad 71 - Purple Quad

- Purple Quad 72 - Red Quad

- Red Quad 73 - White Quad

- White Quad 74 - Yellow Quad

- Yellow Quad 75 - Golfcart

- Golfcart 76 - Taxi

- Taxi 77 - Black Racecar

- Black Racecar 78 - Blue Racecar

- Blue Racecar 79 - Green Racecar

- Green Racecar 80 - Orange Racecar

- Orange Racecar 81 - Purple Racecar

- Purple Racecar 82 - Red Racecar

- Red Racecar 83 - White Racecar

- White Racecar 84 - Yellow Racecat

- Yellow Racecat 85 - Tractor (Green)

- Tractor (Green) 86 - Bus

- Bus 87 - Forest Offroader

- Forest Offroader 88 - Desert Offroader

- Desert Offroader 89 - 4 Seater Makeshift Vehicle

- 4 Seater Makeshift Vehicle 90 - 6 Seater Makeshift Vehicle

- 6 Seater Makeshift Vehicle 91 - 1 Seater Makeshift Vehicle

- 1 Seater Makeshift Vehicle 92 - Sandpiper

- Sandpiper 93 - Forest Transport Heli

- Forest Transport Heli 94 - Desert Transport Heli

- Desert Transport Heli 95 - Skycrane

- Skycrane 96 - Otter

- Otter 97 - Runabout

- Runabout 98 - Black Jetski

- Black Jetski 99 - Blue Jetski

- Blue Jetski 100 - Green Jetski

- Green Jetski 101 - Orange Jetski

- Orange Jetski 102 - Purple Jetski

- Purple Jetski 103 - Red Jetski

- Red Jetski 104 - White Jetski

- White Jetski 105 - Yellow Jetski

- Yellow Jetski 106 - Police Helicopter

- Police Helicopter 107 - Hummingbird

- Hummingbird 108 - Police Launch

- Police Launch 109 - Rainbow Hatchback

- Rainbow Hatchback 110 - Black Auto

- Black Auto 111 - Blue Auto

- Blue Auto 112 - Green Auto

- Green Auto 113 - Orange Auto

- Orange Auto 114 - Purple Auto

- Purple Auto 115 - Red Auto

- Red Auto 116 - White Auto

- White Auto 117 - Yellow Auto

- Yellow Auto 118 - Toiler

- Toiler 119 - APC (Russia)

- APC (Russia) 120 - Forest Tank

- Forest Tank 121 - Desert Tank

- Desert Tank 122 - Luggage Car

- Luggage Car 123 - Ghost

- Ghost 125 - Black Rover

- Black Rover 126 - Blue Rover

- Blue Rover 127 - Green Rover

- Green Rover 128 - Orange Rover

- Orange Rover 129 - Purple Rover

- Purple Rover 130 - Red Rover

- Red Rover 131 - White Rover

- White Rover 132 - Yellow Rover

- Yellow Rover 133 - Annushka

- Annushka 134 - Orca

- Orca 135 - Attack Heli

- Attack Heli 136 - Ural (Olive)

- Ural (Olive) 137 - Tank (Olive)

- Tank (Olive) 138 - Tractor (Red)

- Tractor (Red) 139 - Moon Buggy

- Moon Buggy 141 - Dumptruck

- Dumptruck 142 - Prison Truck

- Prison Truck 143 - Armored Offroader (Olive)

- Armored Offroader (Olive) 145 - Military Offroader (Olive)

- Military Offroader (Olive) 146 - Military Offroader (Coalition)

- Military Offroader (Coalition) 147 - Ural (Coalition)

- Ural (Coalition) 149 - Black Rabbit

- Black Rabbit 150 - Blue Rabbit

- Blue Rabbit 151 - Green Rabbit

- Green Rabbit 152 - Orange Rabbit

- Orange Rabbit 153 - Purple Rabbit

- Purple Rabbit 154 - Red Rabbit

- Red Rabbit 155 - White Rabbit

- White Rabbit 156 - Yellow Rabbit

- Yellow Rabbit 157 - Eagle

- Eagle 158 - Black Beetle

- Black Beetle 159 - Blue Beetle

- Blue Beetle 160 - Green Beetle

- Green Beetle 161 - Orange Beetle

- Orange Beetle 162 - Purple Beetle

- Purple Beetle 163 - Red Beetle

- Red Beetle 164 - White Beetle

- White Beetle 165 - Yellow Beetle

- Yellow Beetle 166 - Police Car (Germany)

- Police Car (Germany) 167 - Firetruck (Germany)

- Firetruck (Germany) 168 - Ambulance (Germany)

- Ambulance (Germany) 169 - Police Helicopter

- Police Helicopter 802 - Armored Police Truck

- Armored Police Truck 803 - Commander

- Commander 804 - Fire Tanker

- Fire Tanker 805 - Fire Chief

- Fire Chief 806 - Coaster

- Coaster 807 - Hovercraft

- Hovercraft 808 - Bouncer

- Bouncer 809 - Coastguard Truck

- Coastguard Truck 810 - Coastguard Seaplane

- Coastguard Seaplane 811 - Red Sportscar

- Red Sportscar 812 - Black Sportscar

- Black Sportscar 813 - Blue Sportscar

- Blue Sportscar 814 - Green Sportscar

- Green Sportscar 815 - Orange Sportscar

- Orange Sportscar 816 - Purple Sportscar

- Purple Sportscar 817 - White Sportscar

- White Sportscar 818 - Yellow Sportscar

- Yellow Sportscar 819 - Orange Dune Buggy

- Orange Dune Buggy 820 - Red Dune Buggy

- Red Dune Buggy 821 - Black Dune Buggy

- Black Dune Buggy 822 - Blue Dune Buggy

- Blue Dune Buggy 823 - Green Dune Buggy

- Green Dune Buggy 824 - Purple Dune Buggy

- Purple Dune Buggy 825 - White Dune Buggy

- White Dune Buggy 826 - Yellow Dune Buggy

- Yellow Dune Buggy 827 - Fishing Boat

- Fishing Boat 828 - Coastguard Jeep

- Coastguard Jeep 829 - Desert Truck

- Desert Truck 830 - War Machine

- War Machine 831 - Skipper

- Skipper 840 - Bulldozer

- Bulldozer 841 - Cement Truck

- Cement Truck 842 - Skid Loader

- Skid Loader 843 - Sport Dune Buggy

- Sport Dune Buggy 844 - Scavenger

- Scavenger 845 - Legareno

- Legareno 846 - Auto Gyro

- Auto Gyro 847 - Delivery Truck (Hawaii)

- Delivery Truck (Hawaii) 848 - Makeshift Raft

- Makeshift Raft 849 - Hotair Balloon

- Hotair Balloon 176 - Black Dirtbike

- Black Dirtbike 177 - Blue Dirtbike

- Blue Dirtbike 178 - Green Dirtbike

- Green Dirtbike 179 - Orange Dirtbike

- Orange Dirtbike 180 - Purple Dirtbike

- Purple Dirtbike 181 - Red Dirtbike

- Red Dirtbike 182 - White Dirtbike

- White Dirtbike 183 - Yellow Dirtbike

- Yellow Dirtbike 188 - Police Motorcycle

- Police Motorcycle 189 - Blimp

- Blimp 170 - Jeep (France)

- Jeep (France) 171 - Ural (France)

- Ural (France) 173 - Tank (France)

- Tank (France) 174 - Hind (France)

- Hind (France) 175 - Huey (France)

- Huey (France) 700 - Thrasher

- Thrasher 701 - Stomper

- Stomper 702 - Sagaie

- Sagaie 703 - Maelstrom

- Maelstrom 704 - Black Cargo Truck

- Black Cargo Truck 705 - Blue Cargo Truck

- Blue Cargo Truck 706 - Green Cargo Truck

- Green Cargo Truck 707 - Orange Cargo Truck

- Orange Cargo Truck 708 - Purple Cargo Truck

- Purple Cargo Truck 709 - Red Cargo Truck

- Red Cargo Truck 710 - White Cargo Truck

- White Cargo Truck 711 - Yellow Cargo Truck

- Yellow Cargo Truck 713 - Black Renegade

- Black Renegade 714 - Olive Renegade

- Olive Renegade 715 - Red Renegade

- Red Renegade 716 - Tan Renegade

- Tan Renegade 717 - Black Insurgent

- Black Insurgent 718 - Olive Insurgent

- Olive Insurgent 719 - Red Insurgent

- Red Insurgent 720 - Tan Insurgent

- Tan Insurgent 722 - Black Scooter

- Black Scooter 723 - Blue Scooter

- Blue Scooter 724 - Green Scooter

- Green Scooter 725 - Orange Scooter

- Orange Scooter 726 - Purple Scooter

- Purple Scooter 727 - Red Scooter

- Red Scooter 728 - White Scooter

- White Scooter 729 - Yellow Scooter

- Yellow Scooter 730 - Black Compact

- Black Compact 731 - Blue Compact

- Blue Compact 732 - Green Compact

- Green Compact 734 - Orange Compact

- Orange Compact 735 - Red Compact

- Red Compact 736 - White Compact

- White Compact 737 - Yellow Compact

- Yellow Compact 738 - Rally Compact (Red & Blue)

- Rally Compact (Red & Blue) 739 - Rally Compact (Green & Black)

- Rally Compact (Green & Black) 3500 - Spartan

- Spartan 3501 - Chariot

- Chariot 3502 - Cerberus

- Cerberus 3503 - Metaforá

- Metaforá 3504 - Police Jeep

- Police Jeep 3506 - Orthrus

- Orthrus 3508 - Armored Offroader (Grasslands)

- Armored Offroader (Grasslands) 3509 - Transport Heli (3509)

- Transport Heli (3509) 3510 - Tank (Grasslands)

- Tank (Grasslands) 4000 - Police Interceptor

- Police Interceptor 4001 - Black Interceptor

- Black Interceptor 4002 - Blue Interceptor

- Blue Interceptor 4003 - Green Interceptor

- Green Interceptor 4004 - Orange Interceptor

- Orange Interceptor 4005 - Purple Interceptor

- Purple Interceptor 4006 - Red Interceptor

- Red Interceptor 4007 - Yellow Interceptor

- Yellow Interceptor 4008 - White Interceptor

- White Interceptor 4009 - White Sterling

- White Sterling 4011 - Black Sterling

- Black Sterling 4400 - Bird Float

- Bird Float 4401 - Blank Float

- Blank Float 4402 - Fruit Float

- Fruit Float 4403 - Party Truck

- Party Truck 4404 - Black Trio Electric

- Black Trio Electric 4405 - Blue Trio Electric

- Blue Trio Electric 4406 - Green Trio Electric

- Green Trio Electric 4407 - Orange Trio Electric

- Orange Trio Electric 4408 - Purple Trio Electric

- Purple Trio Electric 4409 - Red Trio Electric

- Red Trio Electric 4410 - White Trio Electric

- White Trio Electric 4411 - Yellow Trio Electric

- Yellow Trio Electric 4412 - Black Paulio

- Black Paulio 4413 - Blue Paulio

- Blue Paulio 4414 - Green Paulio

- Green Paulio 4415 - Orange Paulio

- Orange Paulio 4416 - Purple Paulio

- Purple Paulio 4417 - Red Paulio

- Red Paulio 4418 - White Paulio

- White Paulio 4419 - Yellow Paulio

- Yellow Paulio 4420 - Green Farm Truck

- Green Farm Truck 4421 - Brown Farm Truck

- Brown Farm Truck 4422 - Ultra Gaz Truck

- Ultra Gaz Truck 4423 - Brazilian Humvee

- Brazilian Humvee 4424 - Brazilian Jeep

- Brazilian Jeep 4425 - Tank (Rio)

- Tank (Rio) 4426 - Ural (Rio)

- Ural (Rio) 4427 - L3

- L3 4428 - ZPD Jeep

- ZPD Jeep 4429 - ZPD Truck

- ZPD Truck 4430 - Tourist Tram

- Tourist Tram 4431 - Panther

- Panther 4432 - Cargo Van

- Cargo Van 4434 - Police Car (Rio)

- Police Car (Rio) 4435 - Police Truck

- Police Truck 4436 - Urthor

- Urthor 4438 - Black Cabrietti

- Black Cabrietti 4439 - Blue Cabrietti

- Blue Cabrietti 4440 - Green Cabrietti

- Green Cabrietti 4441 - Orange Cabrietti

- Orange Cabrietti 4442 - Purple Cabrietti

- Purple Cabrietti 4443 - Red Cabrietti

- Red Cabrietti 4444 - White Cabrietti

- White Cabrietti 4445 - Yellow Cabrietti

- Yellow Cabrietti 5000 - Police Truck (Kuwait)

- Police Truck (Kuwait) 5001 - Black Stallion

- Black Stallion 5002 - Blue Stallion

- Blue Stallion 5003 - Green Stallion

- Green Stallion 5004 - Orange Stallion

- Orange Stallion 5005 - Purple Stallion

- Purple Stallion 5006 - Red Stallion

- Red Stallion 5007 - White Stallion

- White Stallion 5008 - Yellow Stallion

- Yellow Stallion 5009 - Police Car (Kuwait)

- Police Car (Kuwait) 5010 - Duneslayer

- Duneslayer 5011 - Racing Boum

- Racing Boum 5012 - Storage Sanbouk

- Storage Sanbouk 5013 - Black Land Explorer

- Black Land Explorer 5014 - Blue Land Explorer

- Blue Land Explorer 5015 - Green Land Explorer

- Green Land Explorer 5016 - Orange Land Explorer

- Orange Land Explorer 5017 - Purple Land Explorer

- Purple Land Explorer 5018 - Red Land Explorer

- Red Land Explorer 5019 - White Land Explorer

- White Land Explorer 5020 - Yellow Land Explorer

- Yellow Land Explorer 5021 - Olive Land Explorer

- Olive Land Explorer 5022 - Pink Stallion RC

- Pink Stallion RC 5023 - Black Sedan (Kuwait)

- Black Sedan (Kuwait) 5024 - Blue Sedan (Kuwait)

- Blue Sedan (Kuwait) 5025 - Green Sedan (Kuwait)

- Green Sedan (Kuwait) 5026 - Orange Sedan (Kuwait)

- Orange Sedan (Kuwait) 5027 - Purple Sedan (Kuwait)

- Purple Sedan (Kuwait) 5028 - Red Sedan (Kuwait)

- Red Sedan (Kuwait) 5029 - White Sedan (Kuwait)

- White Sedan (Kuwait) 5030 - Yellow Sedan (Kuwait)

- Yellow Sedan (Kuwait) 5031 - Black Truck (Kuwait)

- Black Truck (Kuwait) 5032 - Olive Truck (Kuwait)

- Olive Truck (Kuwait) 5033 - Red Truck (Kuwait)

- Red Truck (Kuwait) 5034 - White Truck (Kuwait)

- White Truck (Kuwait) 9001 - Woodlands Armored Offroader

- Woodlands Armored Offroader 9002 - Woodlands Military Offroader

- Woodlands Military Offroader 9003 - Woodlands Ural

- Woodlands Ural 9004 - Tank (Woodlands)

- Tank (Woodlands) 9008 - Black Nikola

- Black Nikola 9009 - Blue Nikola

- Blue Nikola 9010 - Red Nikola

- Red Nikola 9011 - White Nikola

- White Nikola 9012 - Lionne

- Lionne 15000 - Black Cooper

- Black Cooper 15001 - Blue Cooper

- Blue Cooper 15002 - Green Cooper

- Green Cooper 15003 - Orange Cooper

- Orange Cooper 15004 - Purple Cooper

- Purple Cooper 15005 - Red Cooper

- Red Cooper 15006 - White Cooper

- White Cooper 15007 - Black Scout

- Black Scout 15008 - Blue Scout

- Blue Scout 15009 - Green Scout

- Green Scout 15010 - Orange Scout

- Orange Scout 15011 - Purple Scout

- Purple Scout 15012 - Red Scout

- Red Scout 15013 - White Scout

- White Scout 15014 - Yellow Scout

- Yellow Scout 15015 - Irish Tank

- Irish Tank 15032 - Irish Jeep

- Irish Jeep 15034 - Irish Urak

- Irish Urak 15035 - Irish Humvee

- Irish Humvee 15036 - Yellow Cooper

- Yellow Cooper 23001 - Carpathian Bus

- Carpathian Bus 23002 - Black Lanus

- Black Lanus 23003 - Blue Lanus

- Blue Lanus 23004 - Green Lanus

- Green Lanus 23005 - Orange Lanus

- Orange Lanus 23006 - Red Lanus

- Red Lanus 23007 - White Lanus

- White Lanus 23008 - Police Car (Carpat)

- Police Car (Carpat) 23009 - Ambulance (Carpat)

- Ambulance (Carpat) 52000 - Moped (Athens)

- Moped (Athens) 52001 - Armored Vehicle (Athens)

Stamina-powered vehicles

185 - Bicycle

Amphibious Vehicles

53 - Forest APC

- Forest APC 57 - Desert APC

- Desert APC 119 - APC (Vodnik)

- APC (Vodnik) 148 - APC (Olive)

- APC (Olive) 172 - APC (France)

- APC (France) 807 - Hovercraft

- Hovercraft 832 - Blue Scrounger

- Blue Scrounger 833 -Black Scrounger

-Black Scrounger 834 - Green Scrounger

- Green Scrounger 835 - Orange Scrounger

- Orange Scrounger 836 - Red Scrounger

- Red Scrounger 837 - Purple Scrounger

- Purple Scrounger 838 - White Scrounger

- White Scrounger 839 - Yellow Scrounger

- Yellow Scrounger 4437 - Jaguar (Brazilian APC)

- Jaguar (Brazilian APC) 9000 - APC (Woodlands)

- APC (Woodlands) 15030 - APC (Ireland)

Unobtainable amphibious vehicles

828 - Coastguard Jeep

- Coastguard Jeep 809 - Coastguard Truck

- Coastguard Truck 845 - Legareno

Trains

186 - Cargo Train

- Cargo Train 187 - Cargo Train

