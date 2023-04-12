Unturned cheat codes: All the best cheats & how to use item IDs
Thrive in the apocylapse with these Unturned cheat codes!
Being a brutally difficult game, no one would blame you for wanting to seek out Unturned cheat codes.
Despite coming out all the way back in 2014, we still struggle trying to survive the blocky apocalypse and sometimes we just want to kick back and have some simple fun. If you're new to Unturned, the cheat codes can be a great way of learning all the systems to help you get started in an unaided playthrough.
If your moral compass firmly points you away from cheats then we salute you! But for the rest of us ne'er-do-wells, read on for the forbidden knowledge.
How to use cheats in Unturned
When starting an offline game, make sure you have enabled cheats on the map details page. As a handy extra, you can adjust modifiers for the game in the World Options tab.
Here you can change how much damage you take and deal, XP multipliers, item spawn chance and many other features to cater exactly to your play-style.
When in-game on PlayStation and Xbox, press both thumbsticks at the same time to bring up the cheat menu and you’ll be greeted with a multitude of items that are sorted by ID. It isn’t very well organised, but we’ve provided a list of some of the handier items below.
On PC you have a bigger range of commands at your disposal. Press the ENTER key to bring up the console and chat menu. Here you will be able to enter your desired commands.
Best Unturned console commands
Here are some of the most useful PC console commands to use. Make sure to not include the square brackets when typing them out.
For example, /give 468
- Give yourself an item: /give [item ID]
- Spawn a vehicle: /vehicle [vehicle ID]
- Change time of day: /time [0000-3600]
- Set time of day to midday: /day
- Set time of day to night: /night
- Teleport to map location: /teleport [location]
Best Unturned item IDs
Here are some of the most useful item IDs you can spawn in for yourself:
- 122 - Zubeknakov (AK-47)
- 253 - Alicepack
- 76 - Blowtorch
- 366 - Crate
- 458 - Generator
- 1192 - High-caliber military ammo
- 116 - PDW (Supressed Honey Badger)
- 44 - Low-caliber civilian ammo
- 328 - Metal Locker
- 1091 - Metal Wall
- 6 - Military Clip
- 1477 - Mashinengewehr (MP40)
- 81 - MRE
- 1201 - Night Vision Scope
- 28 - Portable Gas-Can
- 148 - Red Chevron Scope
- 1050 - Safezone Generator
- 1169 - Spec Ops Vest
- 18 - Timberwolf
- 20 - Timberwolf Magazine
- 1379 - Calling Card (Tommy Gun)
- 1369 - Bulldog (Uzi)
- 1027 - Viper
- 1029 - Viper Magazine
- 1041 - Yuri
Unturned legendary IDs
These are the legendary item ID codes that you'll want to know:
- 15 - Medkit
- 18 - Timberwolff
- 20 - Timberwolf Magazine
- 116 - PDW
- 297 - Grizzly
- 298 - Grizzly Magazine
- 300 - Shadowstalker
- 301 - Rail
- 519 - Rocket Launcher
- 520 - Rocket
- 1000 - Matamorez
- 1005 - Matamorez Box
- 1050 - Safezone Radiator
- 1158 - Claim Flag
- 1169 - Spec Ops Vest
- 1170 - Spec Ops Rucksack
- 1171 - Spec Ops Top
- 1172 - Spec Ops Bottom
- 1525 - Spec Ops Helmet
- 1194 - Horde Beacon
- 1200 - Military Fragmentation Magazine
- 1201 - Militrary Nightvision Scope
- 1300 - Tank Cannon
- 1302 - Missile
- 1364 - Hell's Fury
- 1365 - Hell's Fury Drum
- 1382 - Ehko
- 1384 - Ekho Magazine
- 1389 - Spec Ops Beret
- 1423 - Commander Coalition Top
- 1424 - Captain Coalition Top
- 1429 - Coalition Captain Hat
- 2020 - Shark Tooth Sword
- 3026 - France Rubicon
- 3028 - France Rubicon Magazine
- 3043 - France Vanguard
- 3048 - France Rhino Large Box
- 3049 - France Hecate
- 3051 - France Hecate Magazine
- 3055 - France Herstal Drum
- 3056 - France Flamethrower
- 3059 - France Sagaie Cannon
- 3060 - France HVAP Shell
- 3064 - France Autocannon Tracer Shells
- 3065 - France Autocannon Incediary Shells
- 3072 - France Olive Hecate
- 3075 - France Autocannon
- 3087 - France Military Launcher
- 3088 - France Military Rocket
- 3089 - France Military Launcher Scope
- 3090 - France Homemade Napalm Recipe
- 3092 - France Colonel Kepi
- 3093 - France Focus Rifle
- 3094 - France Focus DMR
- 3095 - France Focus Carbine
- 3096 - France Focus Rifle Sight
- 3114 - France Rifle Scope
- 3116 - France Focus Prototype
- 3121 - France Kriegs Extended Magazine
- 4000 - Platinum Ring
- 9000 - Belgium Thunderwulf
- 9001 - Belgium Thunderwulf Magazine
- 9043 - Belgium Sailor Captain Top
- 9044 - Belgium Saolor Captain Bottom
- 9045 - Belgium Captain Sailor Hat
- 15050 - Hollowcharge
- 15052 - Hollowcharge Magazine
Unturned weapon IDs
Handguns
- 97 - 1911
- 99 - Cobra
- 107 - Ace
- 488 - Desert Falcon
- 1021 - Avenger
- 1039 - Kryzkarek
- 1360 - Teklowvka
- 1476 - Luger
- 3039 - Corsican
- 3078 - Monsieur
- 3515 - Kopis
- 4032 - Hart
- 4102 - Stingray
- 9005 - Scourge
- 9026 - Phoenix
- 9030 - Leistung
- 15039 - Orel
Carbines
- 116 - PDW
- 1024 - Peacemaker
- 1027 - Viper
- 1041 - Yuri
- 1369 - Bulldog
- 1379 - Calling Card
- 1447 - Scalar
- 3033 - Rattlesnake
- 3095 - Focus Carbine
- b- Hartgewehr
Submachine guns
- 1477 - Maschinengewehr
- 1481 - Empire
- 3036 - Banshee
- 23001 - Vityaz
Assault rifles
- 4- Eaglefire
- 122 - Zubeknakov
- 363 - Maplestrike
- 1000 - Matamorez
- 1037 - Heartbreaker
- 1362 - Augewehr
- 1375 - Fusilaut
- 1377 - Nightraider
- 1488 - Swissgewehr
- 3023 - Fusilette
- 3041 - Genaugewehr
- 3093 - Focus Rifle
- 3116 - Focus Prototype
- 3512 - Chimera
- 4012 - Fissure
- 4074 - Porto
- 4076 - Rebel
- 8050 - Taurus
- 9003 - Vulture
- 15048 - Hospitality
Rifles
- 101 - Schofield
- 109 - Hawkhound
- 474 - Maple Rifle
- 479 - Birch Rifle
- 480 - Pine Rifle
- 484 - Sportshot
- 15041 - Cobalt
- 3002 - Carabine
- 3008 - Kestrel
- 3052 - Herstal
- 3108 - Kriegs
- 15036 - Wezel
Sharpshooter rifles
- 129 - Snayperskya
- 1018 - Sabertooth
- 3094 - Focus DMR
- 3522 - Lockdown
- 4069 - Rackstack
- 4072 Phantom
- 23016 Glaz
Sniper Rifles
- 18 - Timberwolf
- 297 - Grizzly
- 1382 - Ekho
- 3026 - Rubicon
- 3049 - Hecate
- 3072 - Olive Hecate
- 4009 - Raven
- 4062 - Tacit
- 4101 - Snowfox
- 9000 - Thunderwulf
- 15044 - Dagger
Shotguns
- 112 - Bluntforce
- 380 - Masterkey
- 1143 - Sawed-Off
- 1366 - Vonya
- 1436 - Quadbarrel
- 1480 - Determinitator
- 1484 - Devil's Bane
- 3012 - Extended Masterkey
- 3014 - Single Shot Shotgun
- 3043 - Vanguard
- 3080 - Chester
- 3520 - Backlash
- 9033 - Slip
Machine guns
- 126 - Nykorev
- 132 - Dragin Fang
- 1364 - Hell's Fury
- 3045 - Rhino
- 3111 - Karus
- 8062 - Dragon Maw
Unobtainable machine guns
- 1300 - Tank Cannon
- 1394 - HMG
- 1471 - HMG (Fighter Jet)
- 3061 - Autocannon (Single)
- 3075 - Autocannon (Twin)
- 3077 - Train Gun
- 52000 - HMG (Armored Vehicle)
Bows
- 346 - Crossbow
- 353 - Maple Bow
- 355 - Birch Bow
- 356 - Pine Bow
- 357 - Compound Bow
- 3100 - Heavy Crossbow
Miscellaneous ranged weapons
- 300 - Shadowstalker
- 519 - Rocket Launcher
- 1165 - Nail Gun
- 1337 - Paintball Gun
- 1441 - Shadowstalker MK. II
- 3007 - Upgraded Musket
- 3005 - Musket
- 3056 - Flamethrower
- 3087 - Military Launcher
- 3517 - Lancer
- 9021 - Acid Gun
- 15050 - Hollowcharge
- 15053 - Judgement
Unobtainable miscellaneous ranged weapons
- 1300 - Tank Cannon
- 3058 - Insurgent Gun
- 3059 - Sagaie Cannon
- 3500 - Multiple Rocket Launch System
Unturned vehicle IDs
- 1 - Black Offroader
- 2 - Blue Offroader
- 3 - Green Offroader
- 4 - Orange Offroader
- 5 - Purple Offroader
- 6 - Red Offroader
- 7 - White Offroader
- 8 - Yellow Offroader
- 9 - Black Hatchback
- 10 - Blue Hatchback
- 11 - Green Hatchback
- 12 - Orange Hatchback
- 13 - Purple Hatchback
- 14 - Red Hatchback
- 15 - White Hatchback
- 16 - Yellow Hatchback
- 17 - Black Truck
- 18 - Blue Truck
- 19 - Green Truck
- 20 - Orange Truck
- 21 - Purple Truck
- 22 - Red Truck
- 23 - White Truck
- 24 - Yellow Truck
- 25 - Black Sedan
- 26 - Blue Sedan
- 27 - Green Sedan
- 28 - Orange Sedan
- 29 - Purple Sedan
- 30 - Red Sedan
- 31 - White Sedan
- 32 - Yellow Sedan
- 33- Police Car
- 34 - Firetruck
- 35 - Black Van
- 36 - Blue Van
- 37 - Green Van
- 38 - Orange Van
- 39 - Purple Van
- 40 - Red Van
- 41 - White Van
- 42 - Yellow Van
- 43 - Black Roadster
- 44 - Blue Roadster
- 45 - Green Roadster
- 46 - Orange Roadster
- 47 - Purple Roadster
- 48 - Red Roadster
- 49 - White Roadster
- 50 - Yellow Roadster
- 51 - Forest Ural
- 52 - Forest Armored Offroader
- 54 - Ambulance
- 55 - Desert Ural
- 56 - Desert Armored Offroader
- 58 - Explorer
- 59 - Black Snowmobile
- 60 - Blue Snowmobile
- 61 - Green Snowmobile
- 62 - Orange Snowmobile
- 63 - Purple Snowmobile
- 64 - Red Snowmobile
- 65 - White Snowmobile
- 66 - Yellow Snowmobile
- 67 - Black Quad
- 68 - Blue Quad
- 69 - Green Quad
- 70 - Orange Quad
- 71 - Purple Quad
- 72 - Red Quad
- 73 - White Quad
- 74 - Yellow Quad
- 75 - Golfcart
- 76 - Taxi
- 77 - Black Racecar
- 78 - Blue Racecar
- 79 - Green Racecar
- 80 - Orange Racecar
- 81 - Purple Racecar
- 82 - Red Racecar
- 83 - White Racecar
- 84 - Yellow Racecat
- 85 - Tractor (Green)
- 86 - Bus
- 87 - Forest Offroader
- 88 - Desert Offroader
- 89 - 4 Seater Makeshift Vehicle
- 90 - 6 Seater Makeshift Vehicle
- 91 - 1 Seater Makeshift Vehicle
- 92 - Sandpiper
- 93 - Forest Transport Heli
- 94 - Desert Transport Heli
- 95 - Skycrane
- 96 - Otter
- 97 - Runabout
- 98 - Black Jetski
- 99 - Blue Jetski
- 100 - Green Jetski
- 101 - Orange Jetski
- 102 - Purple Jetski
- 103 - Red Jetski
- 104 - White Jetski
- 105 - Yellow Jetski
- 106 - Police Helicopter
- 107 - Hummingbird
- 108 - Police Launch
- 109 - Rainbow Hatchback
- 110 - Black Auto
- 111 - Blue Auto
- 112 - Green Auto
- 113 - Orange Auto
- 114 - Purple Auto
- 115 - Red Auto
- 116 - White Auto
- 117 - Yellow Auto
- 118 - Toiler
- 119 - APC (Russia)
- 120 - Forest Tank
- 121 - Desert Tank
- 122 - Luggage Car
- 123 - Ghost
- 125 - Black Rover
- 126 - Blue Rover
- 127 - Green Rover
- 128 - Orange Rover
- 129 - Purple Rover
- 130 - Red Rover
- 131 - White Rover
- 132 - Yellow Rover
- 133 - Annushka
- 134 - Orca
- 135 - Attack Heli
- 136 - Ural (Olive)
- 137 - Tank (Olive)
- 138 - Tractor (Red)
- 139 - Moon Buggy
- 141 - Dumptruck
- 142 - Prison Truck
- 143 - Armored Offroader (Olive)
- 145 - Military Offroader (Olive)
- 146 - Military Offroader (Coalition)
- 147 - Ural (Coalition)
- 149 - Black Rabbit
- 150 - Blue Rabbit
- 151 - Green Rabbit
- 152 - Orange Rabbit
- 153 - Purple Rabbit
- 154 - Red Rabbit
- 155 - White Rabbit
- 156 - Yellow Rabbit
- 157 - Eagle
- 158 - Black Beetle
- 159 - Blue Beetle
- 160 - Green Beetle
- 161 - Orange Beetle
- 162 - Purple Beetle
- 163 - Red Beetle
- 164 - White Beetle
- 165 - Yellow Beetle
- 166 - Police Car (Germany)
- 167 - Firetruck (Germany)
- 168 - Ambulance (Germany)
- 169 - Police Helicopter
- 802 - Armored Police Truck
- 803 - Commander
- 804 - Fire Tanker
- 805 - Fire Chief
- 806 - Coaster
- 807 - Hovercraft
- 808 - Bouncer
- 809 - Coastguard Truck
- 810 - Coastguard Seaplane
- 811 - Red Sportscar
- 812 - Black Sportscar
- 813 - Blue Sportscar
- 814 - Green Sportscar
- 815 - Orange Sportscar
- 816 - Purple Sportscar
- 817 - White Sportscar
- 818 - Yellow Sportscar
- 819 - Orange Dune Buggy
- 820 - Red Dune Buggy
- 821 - Black Dune Buggy
- 822 - Blue Dune Buggy
- 823 - Green Dune Buggy
- 824 - Purple Dune Buggy
- 825 - White Dune Buggy
- 826 - Yellow Dune Buggy
- 827 - Fishing Boat
- 828 - Coastguard Jeep
- 829 - Desert Truck
- 830 - War Machine
- 831 - Skipper
- 840 - Bulldozer
- 841 - Cement Truck
- 842 - Skid Loader
- 843 - Sport Dune Buggy
- 844 - Scavenger
- 845 - Legareno
- 846 - Auto Gyro
- 847 - Delivery Truck (Hawaii)
- 848 - Makeshift Raft
- 849 - Hotair Balloon
- 176 - Black Dirtbike
- 177 - Blue Dirtbike
- 178 - Green Dirtbike
- 179 - Orange Dirtbike
- 180 - Purple Dirtbike
- 181 - Red Dirtbike
- 182 - White Dirtbike
- 183 - Yellow Dirtbike
- 188 - Police Motorcycle
- 189 - Blimp
- 170 - Jeep (France)
- 171 - Ural (France)
- 173 - Tank (France)
- 174 - Hind (France)
- 175 - Huey (France)
- 700 - Thrasher
- 701 - Stomper
- 702 - Sagaie
- 703 - Maelstrom
- 704 - Black Cargo Truck
- 705 - Blue Cargo Truck
- 706 - Green Cargo Truck
- 707 - Orange Cargo Truck
- 708 - Purple Cargo Truck
- 709 - Red Cargo Truck
- 710 - White Cargo Truck
- 711 - Yellow Cargo Truck
- 713 - Black Renegade
- 714 - Olive Renegade
- 715 - Red Renegade
- 716 - Tan Renegade
- 717 - Black Insurgent
- 718 - Olive Insurgent
- 719 - Red Insurgent
- 720 - Tan Insurgent
- 722 - Black Scooter
- 723 - Blue Scooter
- 724 - Green Scooter
- 725 - Orange Scooter
- 726 - Purple Scooter
- 727 - Red Scooter
- 728 - White Scooter
- 729 - Yellow Scooter
- 730 - Black Compact
- 731 - Blue Compact
- 732 - Green Compact
- 734 - Orange Compact
- 735 - Red Compact
- 736 - White Compact
- 737 - Yellow Compact
- 738 - Rally Compact (Red & Blue)
- 739 - Rally Compact (Green & Black)
- 3500 - Spartan
- 3501 - Chariot
- 3502 - Cerberus
- 3503 - Metaforá
- 3504 - Police Jeep
- 3506 - Orthrus
- 3508 - Armored Offroader (Grasslands)
- 3509 - Transport Heli (3509)
- 3510 - Tank (Grasslands)
- 4000 - Police Interceptor
- 4001 - Black Interceptor
- 4002 - Blue Interceptor
- 4003 - Green Interceptor
- 4004 - Orange Interceptor
- 4005 - Purple Interceptor
- 4006 - Red Interceptor
- 4007 - Yellow Interceptor
- 4008 - White Interceptor
- 4009 - White Sterling
- 4011 - Black Sterling
- 4400 - Bird Float
- 4401 - Blank Float
- 4402 - Fruit Float
- 4403 - Party Truck
- 4404 - Black Trio Electric
- 4405 - Blue Trio Electric
- 4406 - Green Trio Electric
- 4407 - Orange Trio Electric
- 4408 - Purple Trio Electric
- 4409 - Red Trio Electric
- 4410 - White Trio Electric
- 4411 - Yellow Trio Electric
- 4412 - Black Paulio
- 4413 - Blue Paulio
- 4414 - Green Paulio
- 4415 - Orange Paulio
- 4416 - Purple Paulio
- 4417 - Red Paulio
- 4418 - White Paulio
- 4419 - Yellow Paulio
- 4420 - Green Farm Truck
- 4421 - Brown Farm Truck
- 4422 - Ultra Gaz Truck
- 4423 - Brazilian Humvee
- 4424 - Brazilian Jeep
- 4425 - Tank (Rio)
- 4426 - Ural (Rio)
- 4427 - L3
- 4428 - ZPD Jeep
- 4429 - ZPD Truck
- 4430 - Tourist Tram
- 4431 - Panther
- 4432 - Cargo Van
- 4434 - Police Car (Rio)
- 4435 - Police Truck
- 4436 - Urthor
- 4438 - Black Cabrietti
- 4439 - Blue Cabrietti
- 4440 - Green Cabrietti
- 4441 - Orange Cabrietti
- 4442 - Purple Cabrietti
- 4443 - Red Cabrietti
- 4444 - White Cabrietti
- 4445 - Yellow Cabrietti
- 5000 - Police Truck (Kuwait)
- 5001 - Black Stallion
- 5002 - Blue Stallion
- 5003 - Green Stallion
- 5004 - Orange Stallion
- 5005 - Purple Stallion
- 5006 - Red Stallion
- 5007 - White Stallion
- 5008 - Yellow Stallion
- 5009 - Police Car (Kuwait)
- 5010 - Duneslayer
- 5011 - Racing Boum
- 5012 - Storage Sanbouk
- 5013 - Black Land Explorer
- 5014 - Blue Land Explorer
- 5015 - Green Land Explorer
- 5016 - Orange Land Explorer
- 5017 - Purple Land Explorer
- 5018 - Red Land Explorer
- 5019 - White Land Explorer
- 5020 - Yellow Land Explorer
- 5021 - Olive Land Explorer
- 5022 - Pink Stallion RC
- 5023 - Black Sedan (Kuwait)
- 5024 - Blue Sedan (Kuwait)
- 5025 - Green Sedan (Kuwait)
- 5026 - Orange Sedan (Kuwait)
- 5027 - Purple Sedan (Kuwait)
- 5028 - Red Sedan (Kuwait)
- 5029 - White Sedan (Kuwait)
- 5030 - Yellow Sedan (Kuwait)
- 5031 - Black Truck (Kuwait)
- 5032 - Olive Truck (Kuwait)
- 5033 - Red Truck (Kuwait)
- 5034 - White Truck (Kuwait)
- 9001 - Woodlands Armored Offroader
- 9002 - Woodlands Military Offroader
- 9003 - Woodlands Ural
- 9004 - Tank (Woodlands)
- 9008 - Black Nikola
- 9009 - Blue Nikola
- 9010 - Red Nikola
- 9011 - White Nikola
- 9012 - Lionne
- 15000 - Black Cooper
- 15001 - Blue Cooper
- 15002 - Green Cooper
- 15003 - Orange Cooper
- 15004 - Purple Cooper
- 15005 - Red Cooper
- 15006 - White Cooper
- 15007 - Black Scout
- 15008 - Blue Scout
- 15009 - Green Scout
- 15010 - Orange Scout
- 15011 - Purple Scout
- 15012 - Red Scout
- 15013 - White Scout
- 15014 - Yellow Scout
- 15015 - Irish Tank
- 15032 - Irish Jeep
- 15034 - Irish Urak
- 15035 - Irish Humvee
- 15036 - Yellow Cooper
- 23001 - Carpathian Bus
- 23002 - Black Lanus
- 23003 - Blue Lanus
- 23004 - Green Lanus
- 23005 - Orange Lanus
- 23006 - Red Lanus
- 23007 - White Lanus
- 23008 - Police Car (Carpat)
- 23009 - Ambulance (Carpat)
- 52000 - Moped (Athens)
- 52001 - Armored Vehicle (Athens)
Stamina-powered vehicles
- 185 - Bicycle
Amphibious Vehicles
- 53 - Forest APC
- 57 - Desert APC
- 119 - APC (Vodnik)
- 148 - APC (Olive)
- 172 - APC (France)
- 807 - Hovercraft
- 832 - Blue Scrounger
- 833 -Black Scrounger
- 834 - Green Scrounger
- 835 - Orange Scrounger
- 836 - Red Scrounger
- 837 - Purple Scrounger
- 838 - White Scrounger
- 839 - Yellow Scrounger
- 4437 - Jaguar (Brazilian APC)
- 9000 - APC (Woodlands)
- 15030 - APC (Ireland)
Unobtainable amphibious vehicles
- 828 - Coastguard Jeep
- 809 - Coastguard Truck
- 845 - Legareno
Trains
- 186 - Cargo Train
- 187 - Cargo Train
