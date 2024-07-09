Godley co-stars as Archbishop Samsa (aka Archie), the pious patriarch of Peter III's court, and spoke to RadioTimes.com about what fans can expect from the final 10 episodes.

"I can’t spoil [but] there is a pretty fabulous, unexpected new character coming in," he teased. "There are some smaller new characters coming in. I know we had Gillian Anderson last season.

"I think we’re having somebody who people will be pretty excited about."

The Great was cancelled by US streaming service Hulu several months after its third season debuted across the pond, but Godley appeared confident that fans would be satisfied with the conclusion.

"I think we’re consolidating the characters that are there," he continued. "I think there are some huge surprises in season 3 – absolute left-field kind of [makes explosion noise] for the audience... it will be interesting to see how it all plays out."

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, The Great star Fanning said: "I do feel the pressure of wanting season 3 to live up to what people want it to be – but to still be surprising. It has to still have a shock value. And I think it will."

Adam Godley and Elle Fanning star in The Great. Hulu

The actor, who has earned an Emmy nomination for her performance as Catherine, went on to tease that season 3 finds her monarch still in the midst of a "very complicated and very messy" romance with Peter.

"What do we do? Are we able to sustain this relationship? It seems like we are drawn to each other, and kind of made for each other in a lot of odd ways, and we can’t help this connection and kind of electricity that we have together.

"But is it just doomed?"

You can find the answer by tuning into The Great on Channel 4, airing Mondays at 10pm, or watch all three seasons now on the broadcaster's free streaming service.

