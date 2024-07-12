Carr said: "Now with LGBTQIA+, there's this thing with labels and everything. And in the '80s, you didn't... you sort of had to feel your way around. It wasn't there.

"And so, there's an innocence there, I think, and there's watching someone trying to find their identity.

"You know, I didn't really know what was going on. I knew I just didn't fancy the people that everyone else was fancying. And I was like, 'What?!'

More like this

"But then, it's a more interesting story than going, 'I'm this, I'm that.'"

Alan Carr as Himself and Oliver Savell as Young Alan in Changing Ends. Baby Cow Productions/ITV

Carr also explained why he felt it was important for the show to be accessible to younger audiences, saying he hopes it will resonate with kids and teenagers.

Read more:

He said: "If they feel like maybe they're a little bit different or if they're getting bullied, you're not alone. And sometimes the things you get bullied for at school might, in the end, be your trademark, and might actually be why people do come to see you, or watch you on the telly, or at the theatre."

The official synopsis for Changing Ends says: "The second season picks up shortly after the first, as young Alan contends with impending puberty and feeling sidelined by his family.

"With Graham Carr distracted by Northampton Town FC, who are battling for promotion, can he be there for his son when he most needs him?"

Along with Carr, who plays himself, the series also stars Oliver Savell as Young Alan, Shaun Dooley as Graham Carr, Nancy Sullivan as Christine Carr, Taylor Fay as Gary Carr, Gabby Best as Angela Hudson, Harry Peacock as Nigel Hudson and Rourke Mooney as Charlie Hudson.

Changing Ends will air from 9pm on ITV1 on Saturday 13th July. It is also available to stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.