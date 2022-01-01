The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. Streaming
  3. Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

For news and reviews of all the latest releases on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+ and more, sign up to our free weekly streaming email newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Lovestruck High

Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

What to watch on streaming: today’s picks from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

On demand Amazon Prime Video guide | Is it worth the money?

American actors Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise on the set of Top Gun, directed by Tony Scott. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

How to watch Top Gun 1986 online – is it on Netflix?

Peter Capaldi as Gideon in The Devil's Hour

Peter Capaldi says The Devil’s Hour character ‘isn’t what he appears’

More Amazon Prime Video news

Our Amazon Prime Video recommendations

Candyman

Best movies on Amazon Prime Video to watch now

Lovestruck High

Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

The Essex Serpent

What to watch on streaming: today’s picks from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video trailers

The Boys season 3

The Boys explains Butcher’s new powers in season 3 trailer

Ten Percent cast

Exclusive Watch the trailer for Prime Video's Call My Agent! remake Ten Percent

Whoopi Goldberg in Picard season 2 trailer.

Whoopi Goldberg returns as Guinan in Star Trek: Picard season 2 trailer

Starzplay on Amazon Prime Video

Michael Rainey Jr in Power Book II: Ghost

Power Book II: Ghost season 3 – Release date speculation and news

Sean Penn and Julia Roberts in Gaslit, walking through a crowd of protestors

James Hibbs Gaslit review: Gripping Watergate drama succeeds by keeping things light

Julia Roberts in Gaslit looking in the mirror in a green dress

Gaslit release date: Cast, trailer and latest news on Watergate drama

Amazon Prime Video movie news

SimpleFavour

A Simple Favour 2: Release date speculation, cast and latest news

Bend It Like Beckham

How to watch Bend It Like Beckham online in the UK

the courier

The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement