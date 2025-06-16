Warfare stars D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs), Will Poulter (The Bear), Cosmo Jarvis (Shōgun), Kit Connor (Heartstopper), Finn Bennett (Black Doves), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Charles Melton (Riverdale), Noah Centineo (The Recruit) and Michael Gandolfini (Daredevil: Born Again).

It is based on Mendoza's experiences during the Iraq War, and follows a platoon of Navy SEALs in real time as they face an encounter after the Battle of Ramadi.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com around the film's release, Garland spoke about the film's stance on war, and the potential pitfalls of making a film which becomes "Hollywood military propaganda".

He said: "If you are thoughtful and aware of what the dangers are, you can avoid making what becomes, in effect, a bit of Hollywood military propaganda.

"And I don't know, I personally think that Paths of Glory, which is an old black and white [Stanley] Kubrick film – a very brilliant war film – [is] definitely anti-war.

"[It's] very difficult to walk out of a film like that and feel that you want to go and start up a war tomorrow morning... that's not where your brain would lead you. So I think that this film is in the spirit of some of those other movies."

Garland's next film, 28 Years Later, sees him re-teaming with 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle for the long-awaited follow-up, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes.

