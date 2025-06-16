Kit Connor and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn's movie Warfare is now streaming in UK
The film, which comes from directors Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, was only released in cinemas in April.
As fans get ready to see the latest film written by Alex Garland, 28 Years Later, they can now watch his latest directorial effort, Warfare, at home.
That's because the film, which is co-directed by Ray Mendoza and was only released in April of this year, is now available for Prime Video subscribers to watch for no additional cost on the platform.
Warfare stars D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs), Will Poulter (The Bear), Cosmo Jarvis (Shōgun), Kit Connor (Heartstopper), Finn Bennett (Black Doves), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Charles Melton (Riverdale), Noah Centineo (The Recruit) and Michael Gandolfini (Daredevil: Born Again).
It is based on Mendoza's experiences during the Iraq War, and follows a platoon of Navy SEALs in real time as they face an encounter after the Battle of Ramadi.
Speaking with RadioTimes.com around the film's release, Garland spoke about the film's stance on war, and the potential pitfalls of making a film which becomes "Hollywood military propaganda".
He said: "If you are thoughtful and aware of what the dangers are, you can avoid making what becomes, in effect, a bit of Hollywood military propaganda.
"And I don't know, I personally think that Paths of Glory, which is an old black and white [Stanley] Kubrick film – a very brilliant war film – [is] definitely anti-war.
"[It's] very difficult to walk out of a film like that and feel that you want to go and start up a war tomorrow morning... that's not where your brain would lead you. So I think that this film is in the spirit of some of those other movies."
Garland's next film, 28 Years Later, sees him re-teaming with 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle for the long-awaited follow-up, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes.
