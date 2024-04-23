The 10-part drama has now reached its dramatic conclusion after weeks of tension, new characters and power plots.

We've followed along as English navigator John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) initially washed up on the shores of Japan, only to find the country at the brink of a century-defining civil war.

Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) has been fighting for complete power throughout the series, with Blackthorne and Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai) also hiding their secret bond.

More like this

Based on the classic 1975 novel by James Clavell, which forms part of the well-known Asian Saga book series, fans are understandably wondering whether or not season 2 could be on the cards.

So, is Shōgun season 2 a possibility? Read on to find out everything we know so far.

Will there be a Shōgun season 2?

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne in Shōgun. Katie Yu/FX

As of now, FX have not renewed Shōgun for a second season.

However, we're sure that due to the critical acclaim and positive response to the series so far, it's almost expected that Shōgun season 2 or some iteration of an additional instalment from Clavell's Asian Saga series will be announced.

Co-showrunners Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks have also spoken about the likelihood of their series getting another instalment, telling The Hollywood Reporter that they think the show brings the original novel to a complete end - with no current plans for season 2.

Marks said: "We took the story to the end of the book and put a period at the end of that sentence. We love how the book ends; it was one of the reasons why we both knew we wanted to do it — and we ended in exactly that place.

"And I’ve been party to this in the past with shows like this, where you build a whole factory, and it only pumps out 10 cars and closes up shop. It’s a bummer.

"You know, one of our producers wrote a nearly 900-page instruction manual for how we do this show — almost as long as the book Shōgun itself. All of this infrastructural knowledge went into it."

When pushed as to whether that is a definitive 'no' on a season 2, Marks said: "Oh, that’s just our bodies talking. Like, do you want to have another kid right now?

"You know, we also made this show so long ago, because of the long tail of post-production on it. It’s not like a normal TV series, where if we were in a situation like this, promoting it, we wouldn’t just be in the writers' room already, we’d be on set shooting season 2 by now."

Marks also told Town & Country that he doesn't know about a season 2, saying: "It's gonna take some some recovery to think about what will be next. But honestly, it's hard because you don't have a master storyteller to set the map for you. So that would be a tough one."

When could a potential Shōgun season 2 release?

If Shōgun season 2 were to get the green light, fans will certainly have to practice a fair bit of patience - as the first season took quite a while to produce.

Speaking to Town & Country, co-showrunner Marks admitted that they "spent five years on this and it [felt] like 30 in terms of just that level of detail that you have to put in every single day".

Initially intended to be filmed in Japan, the series was actually shot in Canada due to the pandemic. Now, with those restrictions not in place, could the series move to being shot in Japan?

Possibly, but as Marks has previously said, if season 2 were to go ahead, the season would've been in its pre-production phases by now to cut down on any major time gaps.

Who could return for a potential Shōgun season 2?

Eita Okuno as Saeki Nobutatsu, Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko, Hiromoto Ida as Kiyama Ukon Sadanaga in Shōgun. Katie Yu/FX

As for who could possibly return in season 2 of Shōgun, there has been a fair share of deaths and bloody battles. But really, episode 9 delivered quite the plot twist with the death of Mariko, meaning that Anna Sawai would definitely not be back for a second season.

Lest we also forget that Lord Toranaga's son Nagakado (Yuki Kura) also died earlier in the series while fighting his uncle Saeki. Similarly, in episode 8, we also bid farewell to general Toda Hiromatsu (Tokuma Nishioka).

The cast we'd expect to make a return for season 2 include:

Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne

Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige

Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi

Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari

Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji

Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Hirokatsu

Yuka Kouri as Kiku

Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata

Ako as Daiyoin Lady Iyo

Yasunari Takeshima as Muraji

Toshi Toda as Sugiyama

Hiro Kanagawa as Igurashi

Junichi Tajiri as Uejiro

Néstor Carbonell as Vasco Rodrigues

Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito

Nobuya Shimamoto as Nebara Jozen

Yoriko Dōguchi as Kiri No Kata

Yuki Kedoin as Takemaru

Mako Fujimoto as Shizu No Kata

Haruno Niiyama as Natsu No Kata

Hiromoto Ida as Kiyama ukon Sadanaga

Takeshi Kurokawa as Ohno Harunobu

Yuko Miyamoto as Gin

What could a potential Shōgun season 2 be about?

As for whether or not the second series will directly follow on from the events of Shōgun season 1, it remains to be confirmed.

We do know that the series is the third in Clavell's book series, and is regularly read as the first, meaning there are five other novels that could be adapted as source material for more seasons.

The second novel that follows on from Shōgun is Tai-Pan, which was published in 1966 and is regularly seen as Clavell's "tour-de-force".

It's already been adapted as a TV miniseries in 1980, and follows European and American traders who move into Hong Kong following the British victory of the first Opium War and the seizure of Hong Kong.

There are plenty of relationship dynamics, families and characters to get acquainted with in Tai-Pan, but whether or not the series will take that turn remains a mystery for now.

If Shōgun was to carry on directly from the ending of season 1, it would mean more of a creative licence from the team behind the series, as the show brings the book's ending to life in quite a final way.

Shōgun is available to stream on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.