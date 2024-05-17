While production has not yet been confirmed, Justin Marks, Rachel Kondo, Michaela Clavell and Hiroyuki Sanada will assemble this summer to begin writing more of the high-octane series.

Shōgun launched on Disney Plus earlier this year, following English navigator John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), who finds himself on the shores of Japan and becomes embroiled in a battle that could lead to civil war.

His character is joined by Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him.

Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga in Shōgun. Colin Bentley/FX

Co-creator Marks previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the possibility of season 2 was up in the air.

He told the publication: "I don't know. I keep saying it's like we want to let everyone be on the same page when it comes to the book.

"And hopefully now the TV audience and the book audience are on the same page with what the story is and where it resolves.

"I think if we had a story, if we could find a story, we would be open to it. But I don't think that anyone ever wants to be out over their skis without a roadmap and everything. And it's also just about, do people want more of it?"

Based on James Clavell's best selling novel, the series features an all-star cast, including Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige, Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi, Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari, Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji and plenty more.

It isn't confirmed what the next two seasons will include, but given it is based on a series of novels, there are plenty of fans who will know what could be in store.

Shōgun is the third book in Clavell's series, and is often read as the first, meaning there are five other novels that could be adapted for screen!

All 10 episodes of Shōgun are available to watch on Disney Plus now.

