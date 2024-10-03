Told through "extensive interviewers with the brothers, lawyers involved the trial, journalists who covered it, jurors, family and other informed observers", the documentary "offers new insight and a fresh perspective on a case that people only think they know".

What is The Menendez Brothers documentary on Netflix about?

Erik Menendez (left) and his brother Lyle (right) in 1992, VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images

In 1996, Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted of the murders of their parents José and Mary Louise 'Kitty' Menendez.

In this almost two-hour long documentary, The Menendez Brothers sees Erik and Lyle revisit their trial for the first time in 30 years, all told through their own words.

The synopsis reads: "Serving life in prison for murdering their parents, Lyle and Erik Menendez speak out in this documentary examining the shocking crime and ensuing trials."

As stated by Netflix, while the documentary may not answer "the many questions that still surround the case", it does offer "a new perspective" on the brothers themselves.

The Menendez Brothers will be released on Netflix on Monday 7th October.

What time is The Menendez Brothers documentary released on Netflix in the UK?

Erik Menendez with his attorney Leslie Abramson and his brother Lyle Menendez in 1994. Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images

As with every Netflix release in the UK, The Menendez Brothers will join the streamer at 8am on 7th October.

Who features in The Menendez Brothers documentary on Netflix?

Along with Erik and Lyle Menendez, new interviews include their cousin Diane Vander Molen and prosecutor Pamela Bozanich.

While the brothers are not on video for the documentary, they are only heard through voice recordings, as they are currently incarcerated.

