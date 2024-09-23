Lyle and Erik claimed during their trial that they had killed their parents as an act of self-defence after years of abuse from both of them, but particularly from their father José, who they said they feared would kill them.

Meanwhile, The Menendez Brothers, a new Netflix documentary set to premiere on Monday 7th October, will tell the real-life story through a series of interviews, including with the brothers, who spoke with the production from behind bars.

A first-look trailer has been unveiled, showing snapshots of some of the interviews and the use of archive footage.

More like this

It also features audio from the brothers' interviews, with one of them saying: "What happened that night is very well known, but so much hasn't been told."

Read more:

The synopsis for the documentary says: "In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted for the murders of their parents in what became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century.

"For the first time in 30 years, and in their own words, both brothers revisit the trial that shocked the nation.

"Through extensive audio interviews with Lyle and Erik, lawyers involved in the trial, journalists who covered it, jurors, family and other informed observers, acclaimed Argentinian director Alejandro Hartmann offers new insight and a fresh perspective on a case that people only think they know."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The trailer for the documentary also talks of a recent online movement to free the brothers, based on social media users reassessing the original case.

The Menendez Brothers will premiere on Netflix on Monday 7th October 2024.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is now streaming on Netflix – sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.