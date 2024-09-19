According to the synopsis, Monsters "dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?"

Well now, the nine-part series is finally here and features the likes of Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch.

But who's who in the series? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of the new Netflix drama.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story cast – Full list of characters and actors in Netflix drama

The full cast list for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is below but scroll on to find out more about the main ensemble, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Javier Bardem as José Menendez

Chloë Sevigny as Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez

Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle Menendez

Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez

Dallas Roberts as Dr Jerome Oziel

Leslie Grossman as Judalon Smyth

Nathan Lane as Dominick Dunne

Ari Graynor as Leslie Abramson

Paul Adelstein as David Conn

Jason Butler Harner as Detective Les Zoeller

Enrique Murciano as Carlos Baralt

Michael Gladis as Tim Rutten

Drew Powell as Det Tom Linehan

Charlie Hall as Craig Cignarelli

Gil Ozeri as Dr William Vicary

Jeff Perry as Peter Hoffman

Tessa Auberjonois as Dr Laurel Oziel

Tanner Stine as Perry Berman

Larry Clarke as Brian Andersen

Jade Pettyjohn as Jamie Pisarcik

Marlene Forte as Marta Cano

Javier Bardem plays José Menendez

Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez, Javier Bardem as Jose Menendez and Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Miles Crist/Netflix

Who is José Menendez? Born in Cuba, José met Kitty while attending the Southern Illinois University and the pair married in 1963. He had a successful career as a corporate executive working for an American home video company, with his riches leading the family to Beverly Hills. The Menendez brothers claimed that José sexually abused them for years.

What else has Javier Bardem been in? The Spanish actor is known for a variety of roles including in films like No Country for Old Men, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Skyfall, Dune and The Little Mermaid.

Chloë Sevigny plays Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez

Chloë Sevigny as Kitty Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Netflix

Who is Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez? Kitty was Lyle and Erik's mother and would often be left to raise her sons solely as her husband would often travel for work. The family moved from New Jersey to California in 1986 and it was said that Kitty had a hard time adjusting to life on the West Coast.

What else has Chloë Sevigny been in? Sevigny is known for numerous roles in film and TV including in American Psycho, Zodiac, Big Love and Bloodline. This isn't Sevigny's first role in a Ryan Murphy production as she has also starred in American Horror Story and Feud: Capote vs the Swans.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Lyle Menendez

Lyle Menendez and Nicholas Chavez. Kim Kulish/Sygma via Getty Images and Netflix

Who is Lyle Menendez? Lyle is the eldest Menendez son and is depicted in the series as being the more confident, brash and hot-headed one of the brothers. As depicted in the series, one of Lyle's biggest sources of embarrassments was the fact he wore a hairpiece after experiencing major hair loss.

What else has Nicholas Alexander Chavez been in? Chavez has starred in General Hospital, Crushed and is also set to star in another Ryan Murphy series, Grotesquerie.

Cooper Koch plays Erik Menendez

Erik Menendez and Cooper Koch. Kim Kulish/Sygma via Getty Images and Netflix

Who is Erik Menendez? Erik is the younger of the Menendez brothers and is depicted in the series as being the more nervous of the pair. He had a fledgling tennis career but admitted to the murders to his psychologist, Jerome Oziel, which would later become the biggest breakthrough of the case.

What else has Cooper Koch been in? Koch has starred in films like They/Them and Swallowed as well as Power Book II: Ghost.

Dallas Roberts plays Dr Jerome Oziel

Dallas Roberts as Dr. Jerome Oziel in Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Netflix

Who is Dr Jerome Oziel? Oziel was Erik's psychologist and was the therapist that Erik confided in about the murders of his parents. Although he vowed not to tell anyone, he told his mistress Judalon, who would later tell the police.

What else has Dallas Roberts been in? Roberts has starred in The Walking Dead, The Good Wife, Unforgettable and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. He has also starred in Law & Order, Insatiable and My Friend Dahmer.

Leslie Grossman plays Judalon Smyth

Leslie Grossman as Judalon Smyth in Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Netflix

Who is Judalon Smyth? Judalon was a key witness in the Menendez brother trial and was having an extramarital affair with Jerome Oziel. After he cut off the relationship, she told the police that Erik had confessed to his parent's murder to him.

What else has Leslie Grossman been in? Grossman is known for her roles in What I Like About You, Popular and 10 Things I Hate About You. She has also starred in Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story across various seasons.

Nathan Lane plays Dominick Dunne

Nathan Lane as Dominick Dunne in Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Netflix

Who is Dominick Dunne? A notable writer and investigative journalist, Dunne was known for covering many infamous US trials, including that of the Menendez brothers.

What else has Nathan Lane been in? The acclaimed actor is known for his numerous roles in film, TV and on the stage, earning six Tony Award nominations in his time and three wins. He has starred in Modern Family, Beau Is Afraid, The Good Wife, Only Murders in the Building and The Gilded Age, to name a few.

Ari Graynor plays Leslie Abramson

Leslie Abramson and Ari Gaynor. Kim Kulish/Sygma via Getty Images and Netflix

Who is Leslie Abramson? Abramson is a criminal defence attorney who represented the legal defence for Erik and Lyle.

What else has Ari Graynor been in? Gaynor is known for her roles in The Sopranos, Fringe, I'm Dying Up Here and Surface.

