And now a wave of new casting announcements for the next run have been revealed, with Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager), and Olivia Williams (The Crown) all signing up for key roles, according to Variety.

Hollander will be playing a very famous figure in Alfred Hitchcock, with Williams starring as his wife Alma Reville, so it seems likely that the series will be exploring the fact that Gein was one of the original inspirations for the character of Norman Bates in the Master of Suspense's classic film Psycho.

Meanwhile, Metcalf will be playing Gein's mother, Augusta.

More like this

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It will be the second time in recent months that Hollander has played an iconic creative in a Ryan Murphy show, after he took on the role of Truman Capote in the second season of another of his anthology shows, Feud.

It marks the first time that Metcalf and Williams have appeared in one of the prolific producer's series.

In a recent interview with Collider, Murphy revealed that filming would begin later this month and explained why Gein was chosen as the subject of season 3.

"After we did Menendez, Ian and I were talking about it, and we were interested in this idea of, 'Where did our cultural interest in serial killers begin? Where and how did this all start?'," he said.

Read more:

"Based on our research, the very first one who became a celebrity at that level was Ed, who was an instant crazy celebrity from the moment he was arrested. Nobody had ever heard of anything like that. Then we found out – he was motivated, obviously – but he was schizophrenic. How he became what he became was a very interesting story."

Gein was an American murderer and suspected serial killer whose gruesome crimes went on to become the morbid inspiration for numerous fictional film characters, including the aforementioned Norman Bates in addition to Buffalo Bill from The Silence of the Lambs and Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is now streaming on Netflix – sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.