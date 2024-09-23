The show features a star-studded cast that includes established names such as Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny.

But the leading roles of Lyle and Erik Menendez are played by rising stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch.

Wondering where you’ve seen Chavez before? Read on for everything you need to know about the star.

More like this

Who is Nicholas Alexander Chavez?

Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez, Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Netflix

Chavez is an American actor whose big break came in 2012 when he was cast in the popular daytime soap General Hospital.

He plays the eldest Menendez brother, Lyle, in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix.

How old is Nicholas Alexander Chavez?

Chavez is 25 years old at the time of writing.

He was a few years older than his Monsters character Lyle Menendez, who was 21 at the time of the murders.

What else has Nicholas Alexander Chavez been in?

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Miles Crist/Netflix

Chavez rose to fame starring as Spencer Cassadine in General Hospital, a role which bagged him the 2022 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series.

He’s also set to star in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming horror series Grotesquerie as Father Charlie.

Speaking about what drew him to the project on the red carpet for the Monsters premiere, he recently told What to Watch: "I think it was Ryan's enthusiasm."

He continued: "He is so excited about Grotesquerie, as am I. It was an incredible show to work on, so much fun.

"When Ryan called, I was ecstatic. I was still working with him on Monsters, and I was overjoyed that he wanted to give me another opportunity to play an interesting character in one of his worlds."

What has Nicholas Alexander Chavez said about starring in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story?

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Miles Crist/Netflix

Speaking about the process he underwent to prepare to play Lyle, he recently told Entertainment Weekly: "I had to do an extensive amount of research.

"This guy is a really compelling and complicated character, and I wanted to be thorough. He has left such a strong impression on me, and I'm very glad that there are so many materials out there that I could read. I was glad that I could watch the court TV, and I could really see a glimpse into what happened."

Is Nicholas Alexander Chavez on Instagram?

Yes, he can be found at the handle @nicholasalexanderchavez.

He has over 100,000 thousand followers.

Is Nicholas Alexander Chavez on Twitter?

Chavez also has Twitter (now X), and can be found at the handle @nicholasachavez.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is now streaming on Netflix – sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.