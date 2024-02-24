In the eerie teaser, we hear Nash-Betts's character say: “I don’t know when it started, I can’t put my finger on it, but it’s different now."

She adds: "There’s been a shift, like something’s opening up in the world — a kind of hole that descends into a nothingness. You say, ‘Well, hon, evil has always existed,’ that things are getting better, there’s never been a better time to be alive but it’s not getting better!

"Something’s happening around us, and nobody sees it but me.”

Murphy simply posted the teaser with the caption Grotesquerie - so it seems we'll have to wait for more details.

Nash-Betts recently won an Emmy for her role in the series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Emmy winner Vance most recently starred in the film Heist 88, while Oscar nominee Manville recently took on the role of Princess Margaret in Netflix's The Crown.

Murphy is best known for horror series including American Horror Story, Scream Queens, and Ratched. He also penned the comedy series Glee and the drama series Pose.

His show Ratched, starring Sarah Paulson, was recently cancelled after its first season, with the leading actress confirming the news.

