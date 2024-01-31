Ryan Murphy defends use of homophobic slur in Feud: Capote Vs The Swans

The drama, which launches today in the US and is coming soon to Disney Plus in the UK, chronicles how author Truman Capote inadvertently burnt all bridges with his high-society friends after including their personal stories in one of his books.

Ryan Murphy has stood by the use of a homophobic slur in the first episode of Feud: Capote Vs The Swans , explaining its significance to the true story that inspired the series.

Ann Woodward (Demi Moore) is the first member of his socialite clique that he turned on, with one scene showing Truman gleefully propagating the theory – which was never proven – that she murdered her husband.

In a fiery confrontation between the two, Truman informs Ann that he had happily fuelled the suspicion around her after learning that she had described him as a “f*g”.

At a press conference marking the launch of Feud: Capote Vs The Swans, producer Ryan Murphy discussed his prominent inclusion of the offensive term in the show.

He began: “We talked a lot about the use of those words, particularly the use of the word ‘f*g’ or ‘f****t’, and how it was depicted in the show… Obviously, it’s a word none of us like, none of us use – but it was so important to him.

“It was the thing that he claims that [Ann] did… that broke his heart and broke his soul, because he thought that was such a betrayal. And it was the thing that ultimately turned him… that he references when he decided to go after [Ann].”

Murphy went on to say that the use of the slur by Lee Radziwill (played by Calista Flockhart) was an influencing factor in Truman’s betrayal of her confidence, too.

He continued: “In the case of Lee, it’s an offhand remark that she made about a lawsuit he was in, and he was so stunned and hurt.

“So, for us, it was about being true, as difficult as it was to articulate, being true to the characters and the time, and the power of words.

“And so we researched that quite heavily. And we had a lot of conversations about should we leave it in or should we take it out? But ultimately, we did.

“And as a gay person, who that word has been used about since I was three years old, I really understand the wound of it and the pain of it, and how it really can turn your life upside down. So we decided to be honest.”

The offence that Truman takes from being referred to in such a way by his so-called ‘Swans’ may have been heightened by his perceived position in their eyes, with star Tom Hollander believing he never considered himself at their level.

He explained: “I think maybe they didn’t really think he was one of them. And he didn’t believe that he was one of them, either. He knew that he was, at some level, a tourist in their world. And at some level, they thought he was lucky to be there.

“So when he turned or when they felt he turned, they were vicious – [they thought], ‘From you?! You were the adornment in our house. You were not our equal.'”

