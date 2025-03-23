With change in the air, several players in the Phelan clan are about to make their moves to be best positioned to take over the criminal empire when the time comes, but might they destroy everything they've built in the process?

This City Is Ours comes from celebrated screenwriter Stephen Butchard (The Last Kingdom) and brings together a star-studded cast, which also includes Julie Graham (Shetland), Laura Aikman (Gavin & Stacey) and Hannah Onslow (This Is Going to Hurt).

Find out more about the assembled talent below, including the characters they are playing in this new crime saga.

This City Is Ours cast: Full list of actors in BBC crime drama

Here's an overview of the key cast in This City Is Ours – scroll on for more detailed profiles on each character and actor, including where you might have seen them before.

Sean Bean as Ronnie Phelan

James Nelson-Joyce as Michael Kavanagh

Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan

Hannah Onslow as Diana

Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan

Laura Aikman as Rachel Duffy

Kevin Harvey as Bobby Duffy

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Cheryl Crawford

Stephen Walters as Davey Crawford

Darci Shaw as Melissa Phelan

Mike Noble as Banksey

Bobby Schofield as Bonehead

Sean Bean as Ronnie Phelan

Who is Ronnie Phelan? Ronnie is the patriarch of a successful, long-standing crime family based in Liverpool. Their most profitable business is cocaine, which they import into the city courtesy of a Colombian supplier based in Marbella, Spain.

After decades in the business, he's now looking to retire and live a quieter life with his beloved wife, Elaine. However, before he can consider stepping down, he must anoint a successor – of which there are two determined contenders.

Bean said of his latest project: "The title hints at so many things. This City Is Ours looks at possession, ownership, control and defiance. All these scenarios mean taking drastic actions and they have repercussions. They are trapped by their own successes of overseeing drug territories and the constant corruption of power that inevitably surround it."

What else has Sean Bean been in? Bean needs no introduction as one of the most recognisable faces in British film and television. You might have previously seen him in Sharpe, GoldenEye, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Game of Thrones or The Martian, which are among his most famous credits. More recently, he has appeared in prison drama Time (opposite This City Is Ours co-star James Nelson-Joyce), Marriage and Shardlake.

James Nelson-Joyce as Michael Kavanagh

Who is Michael Kavanagh? Michael is Ronnie's right-hand man and trusted enforcer. He has also been steeped in the world of organised crime for many years, over which he has developed good instincts in business and a ruthless attitude towards his rivals.

As Ronnie looks to step down from his position, his successor comes down to either Michael or his actual son, Jamie, who is considered a riskier pair of hands. The only thing drawing Michael's attention away from his criminal career is his heartfelt relationship with Diana; the couple are currently attempting to conceive a baby via IVF.

Nelson-Joyce said of his role: "Some of the people I have played are out and out nasty characters, but Michael has so many layers... I think viewers will like him and probably feel guilty about it after some of the things he has done.

"He’s fallen in love for the first time, and he likes it. He wants it to work and needs it to work. The truth is he wants to change, and the driving force is that he can see the bigger picture with a better life, but he has to weigh up the pros and the cons."

What else has James Nelson-Joyce been in? Nelson-Joyce has been a regular face on our screens in recent years, making appearances in Time, The Outlaws, The Responder, Industry and The Gold. Most recently, he has been seen in Disney Plus drama A Thousand Blows, which comes from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan

Who is Jamie Phelan? Jamie is Ronnie's son, who believes he is the rightful heir to his father's crime empire. However, his family are unconvinced of Jamie's suitability for the top job due to his routinely reckless, ill-advised and unpredictable behaviour. He is married to Melissa, with whom he has an infant child.

McMullen teased: "There's a real Shakespearean theme throughout the series as we follow these stories of love and family as they play out in such a brutal, violent world. The stakes are high throughout, and it makes for a really compelling watch... Every character is flawed and that's what makes it interesting. Stephen [Butchard, creator] keeps us guessing where our allegiances should lie."

What else has Jack McMullen been in? McMullen appeared in Idris Elba's popular action drama Hijack as well as prison dramas Time (on BBC One) and Screw (on Channel 4). His career began on soap opera Brookside, before moving onto roles in Grange Hill and the original run of Waterloo Road, where he played rebellious student Finn Sharkey.

Hannah Onslow as Diana

Who is Diana? Diana is Michael's girlfriend. They have been together for approximately two years and are now looking to take their relationship to the next level by trying for a baby via IVF. Diana is aware that Michael's work is illegal and potentially dangerous, but is able to accept that on the condition that he one day leaves it behind. She has her own dark secrets, after all.

Onslow commented: "[Diana] and Michael's relationship is very strong, they really do love each other so much. They are both at a big turning point in their life and want to start a family together.

"I don't think Diana knew she could ever feel this way about someone, and I think the same goes for Michael. Their relationship is really special, beautifully written and it has been a complete joy to do it with James."

What else has Hannah Onslow been in? Onslow is probably best known for her role in BBC One's acclaimed medical drama This Is Going to Hurt. Her other work includes Call the Midwife, Ridley Road and Belgravia: The Next Chapter.

Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan

Who is Elaine Phelan? Elaine is Ronnie's wife and rock. She puts family above everything, but isn't afraid to challenge her loved ones when necessary – in fact, she frequently has to put Jamie in line and is one of the few people who can talk him down.

Graham explained: "Elaine is well respected and does not suffer fools, and she can and does call the shots when she has to. She has enough on her plate with husband Ronnie thinking of retiring, taking a back seat, and her son Jamie, meanwhile, is sucking the life out of the family with his ambitions to take over the mantle from his dad. The question is, can he do it?"

What else has Julie Graham been in? Graham's television credits include ITV comedy-drama At Home with the Braithwaites, pandemic thriller Survivors and period piece The Bletchley Circle. More recently, she has appeared in Ridley, Maternal, Payback and The Serial Killer's Wife.

Laura Aikman as Rachel Duffy

Who is Rachel Duffy? Rachel is Ronnie and Elaine's niece, who contributes to the family business with her accountancy skills. However, the back-seat role isn't quite enough to satisfy her – she wants more influence over the big decisions.

What else has Laura Aikman been in? Aikman recently guest starred in the final two episodes of Gavin & Stacey, where she played Sonia, the villainous fiancée to James Corden's Smithy. Other credits include The Job Lot, The Rising, Archie and Joan.

Kevin Harvey as Bobby Duffy

Who is Bobby Duffy? Bobby is Rachel's husband. He is also a trusted member of the family business.

What else has Kevin Harvey been in? Harvey's recent credits include The Gathering, Treason and Time.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Cheryl Crawford

Who is Cheryl Crawford? Cheryl is the wife of Davey Crawford, a close associate of Jamie Phelan. She loves her husband, but has become resentful of the lies and danger that comes part and parcel with his line of work.

What else has Saoirse-Monica Jackson been in? Jackson is probably best known for playing the role of Erin Quinn in Channel 4's acclaimed comedy series Derry Girls. She has since appeared in Netflix's The Decameron and DC Comics superhero film The Flash.

Stephen Walters as Davey Crawford

Who is Davey Crawford? Davey is an associate of Jamie Phelan.

What else has Stephen Walters been in? Walters is known for playing Zeppo in Apple TV+ spy thriller Slow Horses and Angus in the fantastical period drama Outlander. Other credits include Silent Witness, Anne and A Gentleman in Moscow.

Darci Shaw as Melissa Phelan

Who is Melissa? Melissa is Jamie's wife, with whom she has recently had a baby boy named Alfie.

What else has Darci Shaw been in? Shaw's screen career began with a supporting role in the first season of The Bay, followed by later credits in Netflix's The Irregulars and Sky's Brassic. Most recently, she portrayed real-life career criminal Alice Diamond in Steven Knight's A Thousand Blows. Shaw also played a young Judy Garland in the Oscar-winning biopic starring Renée Zellweger.

Mike Noble as Banksey

Who is Banksey? Banksey is Michael's trusted friend, colleague and confidant.

What else has Mike Noble been in? Noble previously collaborated with Sean Bean and screenwriter Stephen Butchard on Disney Plus period drama Shardlake. His other work includes The Long Shadow, Trigger Point, The Capture and Help, starring Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer.

This City Is Ours is available to stream on BBC iPlayer from today (Sunday 23rd March 2025). New episodes air Sundays on BBC One.

