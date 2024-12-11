But the deepening relationship between the two lead detectives was instrumental in helping Tosh regain her footing.

"She has an emotional pull towards this particular case which compromises her a little bit," explained O'Donnell.

"She's trying to be very professional about it but I think that Calder can see that she might be being pulled in all directions... and I think she kind of bolsters Tosh a little bit."

She continued: "Part of Calder's frustration with Tosh in the past was that she didn't believe in herself but, this year, in Calder’s own way, she has given Tosh the confidence to believe in her own decisions."

In the season 9 finale, the pair enjoyed a well-earned glass of wine together after finally uncovering who killed Annie – but are there more cases on the horizon?

Is Shetland returning for season 10?

Yes - Shetland season 10 has been confirmed.

Speaking previously to RadioTimes.com about when her time on the show could be up, O'Donnell said: "Always in the back of my head is [that] I would hate to have come this far and then to just slightly overstay my welcome," said the Tosh actor.

"So I would always have one eye on, 'OK, is this the moment?' Because you feel like you sort of are traversing up the way, like a roller coaster, and we got a little extra boost with season 8 and the sort of refresh.

"I just would love to find the moment where we reach the top and then quit. I wouldn't want to start going down."

O'Donnell went on to say that while "everybody is happy to sort of suspend their disbelief for the sake of the show" and keep on going, "so much time in that small place, it's got to have a limit".

The past two seasons have arrived in early November, so there's a strong possibility that season 10 will air in late 2025.

But that's just an educated guess.

Shetland returning for season 10 potential cast: Who could return?

DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) and DI Tosh McIntosh (Alison O'Donnell) in Shetland. ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson

Alison O'Donnell is returning as DI Alison ''Tosh'' McIntosh and Ashley Jensen is returning as DI Ruth Calder.

Other faces we'd expect to see back are:

Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson

Lewis Howden as Sgt Billy McCabe

Anne Kidd as forensic pathologist Cora McLean

Angus Miller as Donnie

Conor McCarry as PC Alex Grant

Eubha Akilade as PC Lorna Burns

Steven Miller as Reverend Alan Calder

Tibu Fortes as procurator fiscal Harry Lamont

And you can also expect plenty of new guest stars.

Shetland season 10 trailer: When will it be available to watch?

Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

You can watch a teaser for the most recent season below:

