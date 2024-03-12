Jensen will be joined by regulars Alison O'Donnell as DI Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh, Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson, Lewis Howden as Sgt Billy McCabe, Anne Kidd as forensic pathologist Cora McLean, with further casting to be announced in due course.

There's currently no confirmed release date, but filming on season 9 begins this month and both seasons will be filmed in locations on the Shetland Isles and across Scotland throughout this year and 2025.

Cal Innes (Jamie Sives) and DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) in Shetland. ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson

On the announcement of the double series renewal, Jensen said: “I’m thrilled I’ll be returning to the Shetland Isles again to play the wonderfully complex DI Ruth Calder. The reaction to the last series was incredible and I’m excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue.

"The Shetland Isles are breath-taking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I’ve been to. I’m looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon.”

Similarly, O’Donnell said: "I could not be happier that Shetland is returning for two more series and am so excited to get started. I'm really proud of the journey this show has been on and of the way it continues to evolve and grow in exciting and surprising ways.

"That we have managed to grow such a loyal and supportive viewership is a dream come true. Ashley and I just scratched the surface of our dynamic in Series 8 and I am delighted that we now have the opportunity to build on that. I can't wait to see what Paul and the team have in store for us next."

Ahead of season 8, O'Donnell told RadioTimes.com that continuing without Henshall as Jimmy Perez was a "risk", and despite there being "so much positivity" at the cast and crew screening before it had been released to the public, the "real test" would be "putting it out there".

But clearly, the team passed with flying colours.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama also said of the renewal: “It’s a joy to bring Shetland back for not one, but two new series, further strengthening the BBC’s commitment to this hugely successful Scottish drama that’s loved by fans across the UK and around the world.

"Ashley and Alison’s partnership has taken Shetland from strength to strength and into new exciting territory, which combined with Paul Logue’s captivating scripts will mean there’s plenty more in store as we head back to the Isles.”

As of now, there's been no word on what cases and criminals will rear their heads in seasons 9 and 10, but the new seasons will be written by lead writer Paul Logue and Denise Paul.

Alongside the central mystery of Ellen Quinn's death, the dynamic between Tosh and Ruth, described as "unusual" by O'Donnell ahead of its premiere, was a key part of the narrative. The detectives locked horns on a number of occasions, with Tosh even ordering Ruth to leave following a breach of trust.

That all appeared to be forgiven in the finale, but it remains to be seen what hurdles await them in the upcoming ninth season of the hit drama.

Shetland seasons 1-8 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy now.

