BBC crime drama Shetland has an impressive eight seasons under its belt, seven of which were helmed by Douglas Henshall's Jimmy Perez. But following his departure last year, Ashley Jensen was brought in as DI Ruth Calder and injected the series with a new lease of life.
But did the show secure the ratings needed to continue for another outing?
Read on for everything you need to know about a potential Shetland season 9.
Has Shetland been renewed for season 9?
The BBC has yet to announce what the future holds for the long-running crime drama, and Jensen also said she doesn't know if the show will return during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton show.
Speaking previously to RadioTimes.com about the show continuing without Douglas Henshall's Jimmy Perez, star Alison O'Donnell described it as a "gamble". But has it paid off?
When could the potential Shetland season 9 release date be?
Since Shetland first arrived on our screens in 2013, there have been three years when the show hasn't aired – 2015, 2017 and 2020 – so there's no guarantee we'll get a series next year if it is renewed.
But we certainly hope we won't have to wait too long if it does get the thumbs up.
It's also hard to predict what month we could expect it following a varied release schedule in its run to date.
Who could return in the potential Shetland season 9 cast?
If season 9 does get the green light, we'd expect the following to all return:
- Alison O'Donnell as DI Alison ''Tosh'' McIntosh
- Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson
- Lewis Howden as Sgt Billy McCabe
- Conor McCarry as PC Alex Grant
- Eubha Akilade as PC Lorna Burns
- Anne Kidd as forensic pathologist Cora McLean
- Angus Miller as Donnie
Ashley Jensen joined the cast as DI Ruth Calder in season 8 following Douglas Henshall's exit, but will she stick around for more?
And there will also be a raft of new guest stars in season 9, as is tradition.
What could be the potential Shetland season 9 plot?
Naturally, Shetland police will have a new investigation to keep them on their toes – but will Ruth stick around to help them solve the crime?
She was still a MET employee in the season 8 finale, but she had decided to use her leave from work to stay in Shetland for a couple of months.
Will Ruth transfer to the isles on a permanent basis? And how will that impact Tosh's status as temporary DI?
We'd also expect the writers to weave in some personal challenges for the characters.
Is there a Shetland season 9 trailer?
No – first up, we need that all-important renewal.
Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the release date.
Shetland seasons 1-8 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy now.
