Read on for everything you need to know about a potential Shetland season 9.

Has Shetland been renewed for season 9?

The BBC has yet to announce what the future holds for the long-running crime drama, and Jensen also said she doesn't know if the show will return during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton show.

Speaking previously to RadioTimes.com about the show continuing without Douglas Henshall's Jimmy Perez, star Alison O'Donnell described it as a "gamble". But has it paid off?

Watch this space for updates.

Since Shetland first arrived on our screens in 2013, there have been three years when the show hasn't aired – 2015, 2017 and 2020 – so there's no guarantee we'll get a series next year if it is renewed.

But we certainly hope we won't have to wait too long if it does get the thumbs up.

It's also hard to predict what month we could expect it following a varied release schedule in its run to date.

Who could return in the potential Shetland season 9 cast?

DI 'Tosh' McIntosh (Alison O’Donnell) and DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen). ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson

If season 9 does get the green light, we'd expect the following to all return:

Alison O'Donnell as DI Alison ''Tosh'' McIntosh

Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson

Lewis Howden as Sgt Billy McCabe

Conor McCarry as PC Alex Grant

Eubha Akilade as PC Lorna Burns

Anne Kidd as forensic pathologist Cora McLean

Angus Miller as Donnie

Ashley Jensen joined the cast as DI Ruth Calder in season 8 following Douglas Henshall's exit, but will she stick around for more?

And there will also be a raft of new guest stars in season 9, as is tradition.

What could be the potential Shetland season 9 plot?

Naturally, Shetland police will have a new investigation to keep them on their toes – but will Ruth stick around to help them solve the crime?

She was still a MET employee in the season 8 finale, but she had decided to use her leave from work to stay in Shetland for a couple of months.

Will Ruth transfer to the isles on a permanent basis? And how will that impact Tosh's status as temporary DI?

We'd also expect the writers to weave in some personal challenges for the characters.

Is there a Shetland season 9 trailer?

No – first up, we need that all-important renewal.

Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the release date.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Shetland seasons 1-8 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7 per cent for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.