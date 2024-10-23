Shetland season 9 start date confirmed as Ashley Jensen returns
Ruth and Tosh are back!
DI Ruth Calder and DI Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh are back, as the BBC has confirmed when Shetland season 9 will be making its way to screens - and it's sooner than you might think!
Shetland will be back on BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 6th November at 9pm.
It was announced back in March that Shetland had been recommissioned for two more seasons, with Ashley Jensen back at the helm following Douglas Henshall's exit.
Returning alongside Jensen and Tosh star Alison O'Donnell are Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson, Lewis Howden as Sergeant Billy McCabe and Anne Kidd as forensic pathologist Cora McLean.
Speaking of the double series renewal, Jensen said: "I'm thrilled I'll be returning to the Shetland Isles again to play the wonderfully complex DI Ruth Calder. The reaction to the last series was incredible and I'm excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue.
"The Shetland Isles are breath-taking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I've been to. I'm looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon."
Plot details are being kept under wraps at the moment, with no word on what investigation will be keeping the Shetland police occupied this time round.
At the end of season 8, Ruth was still an MET employee, but had decided to use her leave from work to stick around in Shetland.
It threw up the question as to whether she would transfer on a permanent basis and fans will hope these questions are answered when season 9 hits TV screens.
Sarah Parish, Mandip Gill and Alexandra Burke star in the gripping drama – and for a limited time, you can watch episode 1 on our website.
Read more:
- All Creatures Great and Small's Tristan teases Siegfried over blossoming romance
- Rivals features a juicy Poldark Easter egg for fans of Aidan Turner
Shetland seasons 1-8 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy now.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.