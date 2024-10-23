It was announced back in March that Shetland had been recommissioned for two more seasons, with Ashley Jensen back at the helm following Douglas Henshall's exit.

Returning alongside Jensen and Tosh star Alison O'Donnell are Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson, Lewis Howden as Sergeant Billy McCabe and Anne Kidd as forensic pathologist Cora McLean.

Speaking of the double series renewal, Jensen said: "I'm thrilled I'll be returning to the Shetland Isles again to play the wonderfully complex DI Ruth Calder. The reaction to the last series was incredible and I'm excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue.

"The Shetland Isles are breath-taking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I've been to. I'm looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon."

Alison O'Donnell as DI McIntosh and Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder. BBC/Silverprint Pictures/Jamie Simpson

Plot details are being kept under wraps at the moment, with no word on what investigation will be keeping the Shetland police occupied this time round.

At the end of season 8, Ruth was still an MET employee, but had decided to use her leave from work to stick around in Shetland.

It threw up the question as to whether she would transfer on a permanent basis and fans will hope these questions are answered when season 9 hits TV screens.

RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look. Curfew, an intense new thriller from Paramount+, is streaming now andhas an exclusive first look. Sarah Parish, Mandip Gill and Alexandra Burke star in the gripping drama – and for a limited time, you can watch episode 1 on our website. Watch the first episode of Curfew on RadioTimes.com Paramount+

Read more:

Shetland seasons 1-8 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.