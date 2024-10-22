Sitting down to eat dinner served by Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) with James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton), Siegfried is quick to point out to James that he no longer has an assistant, and so may need an extra pair of hands to help him.

Sitting down at the table, Siegfried reminds Tristan that if he wants to use his car, he'll need to fill it up with petrol.

He then says: "Besides, I don't have any plans this evening. Thought you might be driving up to Miss Grantley's... to discuss the book."

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small. Channel 5

James and Helen exchange a mischevious smirk, but Siegfried responds: "Miss Grantley is away, and the tank is, in fact, almost empty. But don't worry, I'll just do it myself, like everything else."

Things get momentarily tense as Mrs Hall looks at Tristan with a knowing glance, prompting him to offer his assistance to his brother.

"It's no trouble," he says. "But I don't want you breathing down my neck the whole time. I'm an experienced vet, you know. Not some bag-carrying lackey."

"I shall try to remember," Siegfried says, and the pair clink their glasses together.

The episode's synopsis reads: "James starts to behave very out of character whilst examining Tricki and his health takes a turn for the worse.

"Helen rushes him to bed, leaving Jimmy with Mrs Pumphrey and an already overburdened Mrs Hall, who is making strawberry jam for the WI.

"Meanwhile, Siegfried, needing an extra hand in Carmody’s absence, recruits a reluctant Tristan to help.

"When Siegfried and Tristan treat a Scuffling horse for a simple rash, something rather unexpected happens. Things go from bad to worse when their car breaks down. Tristan and Siegfried start to walk home, swigging from homemade wine gifted to them by Dobson.

"Old tensions between them simmer as they try to figure out the best course home."

It continues: "Meanwhile, back at Skeldale, James drifts in and out of reality, hallucinating. Believing that he’s back at RAF Abingdon, James’s sadness surfaces, and expresses his guilt that his comrades suffered and he survived.

"Helen is worried for James but, as he opens up to her more, she reaches a new understanding of what he’s experienced.

"Mrs Pumphrey finds herself fulfilling something of a new role and Mrs Hall holds everything together.

"Now giddy from the homemade wine, Siegfried reveals how things went south with Miss Grantley, and is secretly pleased when Tristan insists she’d be lucky to have him.

"Siegfried and Tristan come to a new understanding about their wartime experiences and, arriving in Darrowby, find some fun together too. James apologises profusely to Mrs Pumphrey, who catches Siegfried in a compromising position."

All Creatures Great and Small continues on Thursday 24th October at 9pm on Channel 5.

