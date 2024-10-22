Doctor Who and Line of Duty stars in first look at new drama Bookish
The six-part series is being released next year.
We now have our first look at Mark Gatiss's upcoming U&Original series, Bookish, which sees the Sherlock star take the helm as "whip-smart and debonair" Gabriel Book.
The new detective drama is set to air next year on Alibi and features a cast full of familiar faces, including Polly Walker (Bridgerton) as Book's wife Trottie, while guest stars are set to include Joely Richardson (The Gentlemen) as Sandra Dare, Daniel Mays (The Long Shadow) as Eric Wellbeloved and Paul McGann (Doctor Who) as Mr Kind.
The slew of new images show snapshots from the new series, ranging from a beaming Book behind his desk and surrounded by hardbacks to a more startled Mays as Eric (below), clearly surprised by something at his butcher's shop where he appears to work.
McGann also looks particularly suave as he stands behind a desk, which appears to be in a luxurious hotel lobby.
Other cast members set to appear in Bookish include Connor Finch (Everything I Know About Love) as Jack, Elliot Levey (We Were the Lucky Ones, Quiz) as Inspector Bliss, Blake Harrison (Still Up, World on Fire) as Sergeant Morris and Buket Kömür (Our House) as Nora.
There are many more names to come, but Michael Workéyè (This is Going to Hurt), Luke Norris (The Girl Before) and Jonas Nay (Deutschland 83) are all set to star also.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Described as a series that "marries post-war nostalgia with the reckless and life-affirming atmosphere of the times," Bookish is set to be a "fast-paced and stylish detective drama", according to its synopsis.
The official synopsis reads: "London, 1946, is the dynamic, dangerous and chaotic setting for this stylish new detective drama, with the whip-smart and debonair Gabriel Book (Gatiss) at the very heart of the story: a maverick consultant detective to the local police.
"The thousands of books that line the shelves of his shop provide him with all the knowledge he needs to solve even the most puzzling of crimes."
It continues: "Book has gathered around him a host of lovable, damaged misfits whom he informally protects, cajoles, and mentors. His wife Trottie (Walker) runs the wallpaper shop next door.
"She’s a charismatic adventuress whom Book loves deeply but not physically, for they are in a 'lavender' marriage to help conceal Book’s sexual orientation in a time when it was illegal to be gay."
Read more:
- Bad Sisters' killer secret under threat of being uncovered in season 2 trailer
- Vera reveals synopsis for poignant final episode ahead of Brenda Blethyn's farewell
The six-part series will comprise of three main cases that will unfold in two episode instalments, meaning we're in for some serious investigative work as we follow Ghost on his travels to help the police.
Gatiss is not only starring as the titular character in the series, he has also written it with Matthew Sweet.
Bookish will be directed by Carolina Giammetta (Suspect).
Bookish will air on Alibi in 2025.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.