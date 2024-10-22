The slew of new images show snapshots from the new series, ranging from a beaming Book behind his desk and surrounded by hardbacks to a more startled Mays as Eric (below), clearly surprised by something at his butcher's shop where he appears to work.

McGann also looks particularly suave as he stands behind a desk, which appears to be in a luxurious hotel lobby.

Paul McGann as Mr Kind in Bookish. UKTV

Other cast members set to appear in Bookish include Connor Finch (Everything I Know About Love) as Jack, Elliot Levey (We Were the Lucky Ones, Quiz) as Inspector Bliss, Blake Harrison (Still Up, World on Fire) as Sergeant Morris and Buket Kömür (Our House) as Nora.

There are many more names to come, but Michael Workéyè (This is Going to Hurt), Luke Norris (The Girl Before) and Jonas Nay (Deutschland 83) are all set to star also.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Described as a series that "marries post-war nostalgia with the reckless and life-affirming atmosphere of the times," Bookish is set to be a "fast-paced and stylish detective drama", according to its synopsis.

The official synopsis reads: "London, 1946, is the dynamic, dangerous and chaotic setting for this stylish new detective drama, with the whip-smart and debonair Gabriel Book (Gatiss) at the very heart of the story: a maverick consultant detective to the local police.

"The thousands of books that line the shelves of his shop provide him with all the knowledge he needs to solve even the most puzzling of crimes."

Daniel Mays as Eric Wellbeloved in Bookish. UKTV

It continues: "Book has gathered around him a host of lovable, damaged misfits whom he informally protects, cajoles, and mentors. His wife Trottie (Walker) runs the wallpaper shop next door.

"She’s a charismatic adventuress whom Book loves deeply but not physically, for they are in a 'lavender' marriage to help conceal Book’s sexual orientation in a time when it was illegal to be gay."

Read more:

The six-part series will comprise of three main cases that will unfold in two episode instalments, meaning we're in for some serious investigative work as we follow Ghost on his travels to help the police.

Gatiss is not only starring as the titular character in the series, he has also written it with Matthew Sweet.

Bookish will be directed by Carolina Giammetta (Suspect).

Bookish will air on Alibi in 2025.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.