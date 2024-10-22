We see the sisters club together to try and dispose of a body in the sea, opening up a car boot and screaming in unison at what lays inside.

But while murder may never be far from their sphere, it does seem as though things are looking up for Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) especially.

After a teaser image released previously showed Grace at her own potential wedding, the trailer confirms it as such, as we see her walk down the aisle to her new husband, Ian, who is played by Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve).

Michael Smiley and Fiona Shaw in Bad Sisters season 2. Apple TV+

But while things may be looking up, it seems as though Fiona Shaw's Angelica is sniffing round for details on John Paul's (Claes Bang) death.

Trying to corner Roger Muldoon (Michael Smiley) for some details, Angelica certainly seems to be close to cracking the truth, and pressure is only heightened when the police come around with further questions.

As suspicions reach boiling point, it seems as though there's some tension within the Garvey sisterhood, as well as Bibi (Sarah Greene) admitting she's having thoughts she doesn't want to have about her own sibling, with it seeming as though she's growing suspicious of Grace.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below.

The clip also confirms the return of Daryl McCormack as Matthew Claffin and, of course, all of the main cast, which includes Sharon Horgan as Eva, Eva Birthistle as Ursula and Eve Hewson as Becka.

Described as "a delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller", the season 2 synopsis reads: "Two years after the 'accidental death' of Grace’s abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust."

Read more:

As well as familiar faces, there's a brand new cast of characters to get acquainted with.

Alongside Shaw joining the Bad Sisters ranks, the new cast also includes Thaddea Graham (Sex Education), Barry Ward (The Capture), Yasmine Akram (Sherlock) and Jonjo O'Neill (The Fall).

Other new additions include Deirdre Mullins (The Couple Next Door), Lorcan Cranitch (Bloodlands), Liz Fitzgibbon (Normal People) and Justine Mitchell (Smother).

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine this August, Bad Sisters star Eve Hewson revealed that as well as playing the role of sisters for the Apple TV+ series, the main cast are very much like family.

She revealed: "We actually are like sisters. I just spent my whole weekend with them, and there is a sisters’ WhatsApp group. We’re very close."

Bad Sisters season 2 will premiere on Wednesday 13th November on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, then new episodes weekly. Season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.