The new season will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday 13th November, with episodes being released weekly right up until Christmas Day.

While we knew the new season would mark the return of the main cast of Garvey sisters, the new image (above) reveals them in a setting that has certainly peaked our interest even more.

Sharon Horgan's Eva may be at the centre of the photo but it seems as though the sisters are gathered at a head table at a potential wedding, with it looking as though the bride could very well be Anne-Marie Duff's Grace, judging from the white dress she has on.

With the appropriately dressed table and line of pictures behind them, it looks to be quite the romantic outdoor wedding reception setting. Keen viewers of the series will note that due to Bibi's (Sarah Greene) eye patch, the photo can't be a flashback to Grace's wedding to abusive husband John Paul (Claes Bang), so who could she possibly be marrying?

Sarah Greene, Anne-Marie Duff, Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle and Eve Hewson in Bad Sisters season 1. Apple TV+

The new season kicks off two years after the "accidental death" of John Paul and, as per the synopsis, "the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust".

As well as Horgan, Duff and Greene reprising their roles, they are of course joined by Eva Birthistle as Ursula and Eve Hewson as Becka. Other returning actors include Daryl McCormack as Matthew Claffin but with no mention of Brian Gleeson returning for season 2, we may have seen the last of Matthew's brother Thomas and his wife Theresa, played by Seána Kerslake.

Michael Smiley is also back as Roger Muldoon and with things having been left on quite the cliffhanger at the end of season 1, could potential wedding bells actually be pointing in the direction of his character and Grace?

Elsewhere, Saise Quinn is back as Grace's daughter Blanaid, while Peter Claffey is back as Callum.

Season 2 also welcomes a host of new faces including Fiona Shaw (True Detective: Night Country), Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve), Thaddea Graham (Sex Education), Barry Ward (The Capture), Yasmine Akram (Sherlock), Jonjo O’Neill (The Fall), Deirdre Mullins (The Couple Next Door), Lorcan Cranitch (Bloodlands), Liz Fitzgibbon (Normal People), and Justine Mitchell (Smother).

The new season once again comes from BAFTA award-winning executive producer and star Horgan, with the first season being a runaway hit for Apple's streaming platform and going on to be critically acclaimed the world over.

While exact plot details are being kept under wraps for now, we're sure that – much like the first season – we're in for quite the wild ride as the Garvey sisters try to keep their share of secrets and lies in check, while also balancing life, relationships and work.

Although she couldn't give much away, Duff did reveal recently on an episode of the Dish from Waitrose podcast: "Oh, baby, there's a twist and turn! I can't tell you, I suspect there are snipers everywhere."

Bad Sisters season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ here.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.