Set on the coast of Ireland near Dublin, Sharon Horgan's critically acclaimed dark comedy-turned-murder-mystery follows the five wine-swilling and close-knit Garvey sisters as they conspire to bump off their abusive brother-in-law, John Paul.

Make like Eva and pour yourself a large glass of wine because Bad Sisters is coming back for a second season, Apple TV+ has announced.

When John Paul suddenly ends up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him.

Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson star as the Garvey sisters in the series, while Claes Bang stars as the execrable John Paul.

Brian Gleeson plays Thomas Claffin, who has taken over his father's flailing life insurance company Claffin and Sons, alongside Daryl McCormack, who stars as his half-brother Matthew.

The series is executive produced and written by Horgan with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel, who adapted it from the Belgian version of the series Clan, which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin.

"If you'd have told me three years ago that I'd be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I’d have said, 'Yeah, that sounds about right,'" Horgan said in a statement.

"The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time."

The cast of Bad Sisters season 2 has yet to be confirmed, but we'd expect the return of Horgan alongside Duff, Greene, Hewson and Birthistle. More details are expected to be announced soon.

