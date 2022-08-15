The 10 part series, which is set to air on Apple TV+ , revolves around the South Dublin-based Garvey sisters who would literally kill for one another.

Comedy titan Sharon Horgan ( Catastrophe , Motherland , Pulling) returns to our screens this week with Bad Sisters, a deliciously dark comedy-thriller which is adapted from a Flemish show titled Clan.

Intrigued? Of course you are!

Read on for everything you need to know about Bad Sisters.

Bad Sisters release date: When will it air?

The first two episodes of Bad Sisters arrive on Apple TV+ on Friday 19th August. The remaining eight episodes will stream weekly, with the finale landing on 14th October.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bad Sisters cast: Who's in it?

The series was created by Sharon Horgan who also stars as Eva Garvey, the matriarch of the family.

The rest of the Garvey sisters are played by:

Anne-Marie Duff (Grace)

Sarah Greene (Bibi)

Eva Birthistle (Ursula)

Eve Hewson (Becka)

The rest of the cast includes:

Claes Bang as Grace's husband, John Paul 'The Prick' Williams

Claes Bang as John Paul in Bad Sisters.

Brian Gleeson and Daryl McCormack as brothers Thomas and Matthew Claffin, who work for a local insurance company

Assaad Bouab as Gabriel, a colleague of Eva's

Jonjo O'Neill as Ursula's husband Donal

Saise Quinn as Grace and John Paul's teenage daughter Blánaid

Yasmine Akram as Bibi's wife Nora

Seána Kerslake as Tom's wife Theresa

Bad Sisters plot: What's it about?

Fed up with John Paul's treatment of their sister Grace, the remaining Garvey siblings drum up a plan to murder their odious brother-in-law – and seemingly succeed.

But when the company who is managing his life insurance policy suspects foul play, the sisters must scramble to ensure their secret remains firmly buried.

Bad Sisters trailer: When can I watch it?

You can watch the official trailer right now.

Bad Sisters premieres on Friday 19th August on Apple TV+. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Comedy hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.