Motherland's Tanya Moodie shares her wishes for season 4 storylines

The much-loved BBC comedy follows a group of west London parents juggling raising their kids alongside the trials and tribulations of school-gate politics.

Tanya Moodie has provided a new update on the status of Motherland season 4, which has yet to be confirmed by the BBC or its cast members.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press on the BAFTA TV Awards red carpet, Moodie – who plays Meg on the series – said that she and her fellow cast members all had their "fingers crossed" for a fourth season, before adding that she hopes the series tackles the menopause next.

"I know that all the goodwill in the world is there to make a comeback. It's about getting everyone's ducks in a row. So we all have our fingers crossed and we're just really, really hoping," she said.

Tanya Moodie plays Meg in Motherland BBC

Asked about her hopes for Meg in a potential fourth season, she said: "The menopause. I just think we can get some laughs out of that probably. Either that or Meg gets pregnant again. That would be really weird. Pregnant at 50 – what?!"

In an exclusive interview earlier this year, Moodie previously told RadioTimes.com: "Well, we’re trying to figure out if there’s any more Motherland. That’s sort of in the ether. But we don’t know how or when."

The cast of Motherland is led by Anna Maxwell Martin, who stars as chaotic mum Julia, alongside her best friends Liz (Diane Morgan), Kevin (Paul Ready) and Meg (Moodie).

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

