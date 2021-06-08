Motherland season 4 release date: Everything you need to know about the series’ future

The third series of Motherland airede its finale last night on BBC Two. While many fans are still coming to terms with the fact that there isn’t a sixth episode as per usual, at least the five-parter was a perfect parenting tonic for these chaotic times.

Advertisement

Starring Line of Duty’s Anna Maxwell Martin as always-disorganised working mum Julia, this series from Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan follows a group of west London parents as they face the trials and tribulations of school gate politics.

Series three ended with various loose ends being tied up – from Meg’s health problems to Kevin and Amanda’s surprising tryst – but with the group’s kids due to start secondary school very soon, there’s lots to explore in a fourth season.

Here’s everything we know so far about Motherland series four.

Will Motherland return for season 4?

The BBC has not yet confirmed whether Motherland is returning for a fourth series but, after exploring a number of big storylines in series three (Meg’s cancer diagnosis, Kevin and Amanda’s romance, gearing up for secondary school), we’d be surprised if the BBC Two comedy wasn’t renewed for a fourth school trip.

Speaking on This Morning on Tuesday, Paul Ready and Tanya Moodie said they didn’t yet know whether Motherland would be back for series four but gave fans some hope, with the latter saying: “I think with all these things, it’s about having your ducks in a row. So even if there’s a will, then there has to be a way, and those things don’t necessarily come together always.”

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Motherland season 4 release date

BBC

While Motherland has not yet been officially renewed, if a fourth series does get the green light, it’s possible we won’t arrive on our screens for some time.

Between each of the three existing series there’s been a two-year wait, with series one premiering in 2017, series two landing in 2019 and series three making its BBC Two debut in 2021.

If this release pattern is anything to go by, RadioTimes.com predicts Motherland season four won’t premiere until at least 2023 – however, we may get another Christmas special at the end of the year if we’re lucky.

Motherland season 4 plot

BBC

**Spoilers ahead for Motherland series three**

Motherland series three truly was a five-part rollercoaster, with Meg being diagnosed with, and eventually beating, cancer, Kevin’s wife asking him for a divorce, Amanda sleeping with Kevin and Julia developing a crush on her new handyman.

At the end of episode four, all fans could think about was the surprising new romance between Amanda (Lucy Punch) and Kevin (Paul Ready), and, while they brushed the encounter off as a casual one-off, hopefully series four will dive into the fallout of their no-longer-secret dalliance.

Those rooting for #Kevanda shouldn’t hold out hope however, as Ready recently told RadioTimes.com that he doesn’t think the pair would make a go of it in season four.

“At this point, we don’t know if there is more series. If there were more series, I think it would, I don’t think they can become an item because I think there’s the thrill of it happening in this season, but I don’t think it will last,” he said.

A fourth series is also likely to see Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin) try to repair the relationship with her often absent husband Paul (Oliver Chris) after admitting to him that she fancied their new builder Garry (Robbie Gee), while Liz’s (Diane Morgan) long-distance relationship with her shepherd boyfriend Sam (Tom Meeten) will probably continue to progress.

Motherland season 4 cast

BBC

It wouldn’t be Motherland without Anna Maxwell Martin, who stars as chaotic mum Julia, or her best friends Liz (Diane Morgan), Kevin (Paul Ready) and Meg (Tanya Moodie).

We’d be surprised if Lucy Punch and Phillipa Dunne didn’t reprise their roles as Amanda and Anne respectively, while recurring characters like Julia’s husband Paul (Oliver Chris), school receptionist Mrs Lamb (Jackie Clune), Julia’s mother Marion (Ellie Haddington), Amanda’s ex husband Johnny (Terry Mynott), Liz’s boyfriend Sam (Tom Meeten) and Meg’s husband Bill (Anthony Head) will hopefully return for series four.

We’ll bring you confirmed details as an when we get them.

Is there a trailer for Motherland season 4?

There’s no first look at Motherland’s fourth series yet as it hasn’t even been confirmed. However, we will keep you up to date as soon as we know more.

Advertisement

Motherland is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out our five-star Motherland review of series three or if you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.