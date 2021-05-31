Motherland’s third series took an unexpected turn in tonight’s episode, with Kevin and Amanda’s bubbly-fuelled bonding session resulting in the drunken friends having sex on the Hygge Tygge shop floor.

Advertisement

While many viewers didn’t see the hook-up coming, it turns out neither did Paul Ready, who plays the recently separated Kevin on Motherland.

When asked whether he expected Kevin and Amanda to get together in season three, Ready told RadioTimes.com: “No, I suppose – they’re in very different places because Amanda is in a very kind of bad and needy place when she gets with Kevin, as she says. And Kevin is in a place of, like, expansion in himself, and it’s a kind of nice meeting but no, I didn’t see it coming at all.

“We all know from life that as soon as the Prosecco comes out, something will occur,” he joked.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

As for whether he thinks the pair could get together again in the next series, Ready said: “Well, I don’t know whether there is, at this point, whether there are more series.

“If there were more series, I don’t think they can become an item. I think there’s the thrill of it happening in this series but I don’t think it would last.”

The BBC Two sitcom, created by Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan, returned with its third series earlier this month following a two year hiatus.

Advertisement

Ready recently told RadioTimes.com that his real-life wife Michelle Terry could play Kevin’s constantly-absent wife Jill in future series if the show is renewed for a fourth season.