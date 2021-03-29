Meet the Made In Chelsea cast – all the stars returning to series 21 and the newcomers

By Jo Berry.

Made In Chelsea is back for its 21st season on Monday, 29th March at 9pm, and it’s a season like no other, having been filmed during lockdown.

Cast members including newlyweds Ollie and Gareth Locke-Locke, Paris Smith and returning star Miles Nazaire all formed a bubble at a Cotswolds manor house to film the first five episodes, and parties, tantrums and tears are guaranteed!

While Jamie Laing sadly didn’t make it to Oxfordshire and won’t appear in the series due to his Strictly Come Dancing appearances and upcoming filming commitments, there are plenty of old favourites and newcomers to follow this season.

Here’s our guide to all the cast who are returning, and the new additions to look out for:

Ollie Locke-Locke

Age: 34

Instagram: @ollielockeworld

Twitter: @ollielocke

Since joining the reality series in 2011, Southampton-born Oliver has written a book about his experiences (Laid In Chelsea), competed in the 2014 series of Celebrity Big Brother, and acted in his first Hollywood movie – the Michael Winterbottom-directed Greed, starring Steve Coogan.

In the finale of the last season of Made In Chelsea, he married husband Gareth Locke in a ceremony at the Natural History Museum.

Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo

Age: 27

Instagram: @HabbooSophie

Influencer Habbs graduated from Newcastle University in 2015, where she studied Media Communications and Cultural Studies, and joined Made In Chelsea for series 14.

Her previous boyfriends include Alex Mytton and Sam Thompson, but she has been dating Jamie Laing since April 2019.

Mark-Francis Vandelli

Age: 31

Instagram: @markvandelli

Twitter: @MarkVandelli

One of the original MIC crew – and the only male cast member to appear in every series, Mark-Francis is the only son of Italian businessman Marzio Vandelli and Diane Casserly Vandelli, a former brand ambassador for Yves Saint-Laurent.

As well as appearing in Made In Chelsea and Celebrity Come Dine With Me, Mark-Francis also competed in the third series of The Jump, but had to withdraw following an injury.

Liv Bentley

Age: 25

Instagram: @oliviabentleyk

Twitter: @livBentley1

Photographer Olivia is one of the more outspoken members of the MIC cast, and has romanced (and fallen out with) fellow Chelsea residents Fredrik Ferrer and Francis Boulle over the years.

Pre-pandemic, she was linked to TOWIE’s Demi Sims, but since the end of 2020 she has been dating fellow Made In Chelsea star Tristan Phipps.

Sam Thompson

Age: 28

Instagram: @samthompsonuk

Twitter: @samthompsonuk

Louise Thompson’s younger brother Sam joined the series in 2013 when he moved into his sister’s flat.

He worked as Jamie Laing’s intern, and had a series of relationships (including with Tiffany Watson) before dating Habbs. Of course, she’s now dating Jamie -which may have been a little awkward in the beginning but Jamie and Sam remains pals. Sam has now started vlogging on YouTube.

Sophie Hermann

Age: 34

Instagram: @xxsophiehermannxx

Twitter: @SophieHermannUK

Born in Munich, Germany, Sophie grew up in Switzerland before relocating to London.

A fashion designer and influencer, she has been linked to Jonny Hynes and actor Johnny Depp, but more recently asked out DJ Tom Zanetti on Celebs Go Dating and he is now one of the new additions to the Made In Chelsea cast.

Gareth Locke-Locke

Age: 31

Instagram: @garethplocke

Twitter: @garethplocke

Gareth Locke and Ollie Locke managed to plan their wedding at the Natural History Museum last November in just two days, so they could squeeze it in before the national lockdown.

A commercial director at luxury clothing brand Holland Cooper, Gareth became engaged to Ollie in 2018. The pair recently announced they are planning to start a family with the help of a surrogate.

Tiffany Watson

Age: 27

Instagram: @tiffanyc_watson

Twitter: @Tiffany_W13

Vegan Tiff – the younger sister of MIC’s Lucy Watson – joined the cast in 2012 for series 4. Following an on-again, off-again relationship with Sam Thompson, she has more recently been linked with footballer Cameron McGeehan.

Tiffany and Lucy opened their own vegan restaurant called Tell Your Friends in South West London in 2018, but it sadly closed in the spring of 2020.

Maeva D’Ascanio

Instagram: @maevadascanio

Miles Nazaire’s ex-girlfriend Maeva arrived in London – and onto our TV screens – for the 17th series of MIC. She’s certainly had a tempestuous time of it since then, falling out with Olivia Bentley and Sophie Habboo in recent seasons.

Born in Paris, Maeva now lives in London and is an ambassador for luxury jewellery brand King Jewels London.

Fred Ferrier

Age: 31

Instagram: @fredrikferrier

Twitter: @FredrikFerrier

Half-English and half-Icelandic Fredrik studied music and languages at Bristol University before appearing on MIC. A musician – he can play piano and violin – and model, he released his own Christmas single Feliz Navidad in 2017.

He is also the director of the company GEIST, an international private art dealership and collection.

Tristan Phipps

Age: 26

Instagram: @tristan.phipps

Currently in a relationship with fellow MIC star Liv Bentley, Tristan describes himself as a bit of a thrill seeker, having done a bungee jump, worked as a safari guide in South Africa’s Kruger National Park and hiked to 4000 metres to see a volcano erupt.

His Instagram bio reads ‘Nature lover, Adventurer, Fitness, Ex-safari guide. Made in Africa’.

Paris Smith

Age: 22

Instagram: @p.smith

Twitter: @parissmithx

A close friend of Amelia Mist, Paris joined MIC for the 20th season in 2020. A model and socialite, she has worked for Chic Sports, Body London and Gucci and is an advocate for animal welfare.

Made In Chelsea isn’t Paris’s first screen appearance – when she was young she did voice over work for TV before launching her modelling career.

James Taylor

Age: 25

Instagram: @jamestaylorldn

James Russell Taylor is the MIC member who tries to impress the girls with mentions of his private jet and the spa in his house. He joined the series in 2018, with his first appearance memorably being him trying to teach his friend Sam Prince how to play polo.

He grew up near Saffron Walden with his parents and three siblings – sisters Kate and Libby and brother Jack.

Emily Blackwell

Age: 24

Instagram: @emily.blackwell_

Model Emily joined Made In Chelsea in 2016, as Jessica Woodley’s friend, and she is often seen hanging around SW3 with her best friend, Lottie Moss (Kate Moss’s younger sister).

Known as stubborn and straight talking, Emily has her own lingerie company, UYC London.

Harvey Armstrong

Age: 24

Instagram: @harveyarmstrong_uk

Harvey joined Made In Chelsea in 2019 and made an impression from the start. An ex of Sophie Habboo, he was in Argentina when Made In Chelsea was filming in Buenos Aires, and his appearance caused some drama on screen.

A chartered accountant, Harvey also runs The Innovative Brewing Co and pays rugby for Gibraltar. He’s currently dating Emily Blackwell.

Verity Bowditch

Age: 25

Instagram: @veritybowditch

Twitter: @BowditchVerity

Tristan Phipp’s and James Taylor’s ex Verity joined MIC during the 17th season in 2019.

Now a model, vegan Verity has a degree in Biomedical Science and also works as a Pilates instructor.

Ruby Adler

Age: mid-20s

Instagram: @rubyadler

Another newcomer in 2020, Ruby was first introduced on Made In Chelsea as Reza Amiri-Garroussi’s girlfriend.

Ruby attended the London College of Fashion for three years and now works for the famous modelling agency Storm as an agent.

Reza Amiri-Garroussi

Age: 33

Instagram: @rezamcfly

Reza first appeared on Made In Chelsea when Sam Thompson introduced him as a friend, and is now on the show with his girlfriend Ruby Adler.

After studying for a degree in Film and History Of Art, followed by a Masters in Business and Finance at the University of Kent, Reza worked as in public relations before moving to work in technology at a company called Unruly.

Amelia Mist

Age: 22

Instagram: @ameliamist

Twitter: @AmeliaSMist

Known for being very spiritual, Dorset-born Amelia has introduced a few of her MIC cast mates – including Verity Bowditch – to the world of crystals since she joined the show in series 17.

Currently dating property business director Tom Whitehouse, she used to call herself the Bridget Jones of Chelsea because she was single when all her friends were dating.

Freddie Browne

Age: 23

Instagram: @freddiebbrowne

Twitter: @fredstwit

Car enthusiast Freddie is a Chelsea boy, born and bred, with a penchant for parties and vintage cars.

He joined the series in 2019, and is an ambassador for independent bottler Hah Whiskey.

Miles Nazaire

Age: 25

Instagram: @milesjnazaire

Twitter: @milesnazaire

A favourite of MIC fans, half-French, half-English Miles joined the show in series 18, but left following series 19 after his ex-girlfriend Maeva D’Ascanio and his best friend James Taylor began a relationship.

A graduate of the Brit School, known for famous fellow pupils such as Adele, Jessie J, Amy Winehouse and Leona Lewis, Miles is back for series 21, which could make things more interesting.

Julius Cowdrey

Age: 28

Instagram: @jlcowdrey

Twitter: @JuliusCowdrey

Like Miles Nazaire, Julius is returning to Made In Chelsea – he left in 2017 to pursue a music career and appeared on The Voice in 2020 performing an original song called Take Me Home (unfortunately none of the judges turned their chairs for him).

The grandson of cricket legend Lord Colin Cowdrey, half-Swedish Julian is actually a twin – his brother Fabian followed in the family cricketing tradition, playing for Kent County for five years.

Inga Valentiner

Instagram: @i.valentiner

A friend of Tiffany Watson’s, artist Inga joins the series after living in Bali for the last few years.

Robbie Mullett

Instagram: @robbie.mullett

All we know so far is that raven-haired Robbie is Paris’s best friend, and has just over 1000 instagram followers before his first appearance on the series.

Tom Zanetti

Age: 33

Instagram: @tomzanettitz

Twitter: @TomZanettiTZ

Thomas Byron Courtney – aka Tom Zanetti – is the DJ, producer and rapper who fell for MIC’s Sophie Hermann on Celebs Go Dating.

Born in Leeds, Tom has a 14-year-old son named Deacon who he raises on his own.