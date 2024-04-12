Among those returning to the streets of Chelsea are Sam Prince and Yasmine Zweegers, who have had quite the roller coaster when it comes to their relationship.

While in Corsica, there was a dinner party Made in Chelsea fans will all remember, when it was revealed they had shared a kiss mere days after Sam had split with his former girlfriend Inga Valentine.

It has been a whirlwind, and with a new season of Made in Chelsea around the corner, many are desperate to know: Are Sam and Yas still together? Read on for everything we know...

Are Made in Chelsea's Sam and Yas still together?

Sam Prince and Yasmine Zweegers on Made in Chelsea. Channel 4

At the time of writing, it appears that Sam and Yas are still together.

Based on their Instagram activity, the pair are still posting about one another, as well as hosting their joint podcast.

Their podcast, All Things Delicious, features the pair embarking on "a mouthwatering journey exploring culinary wonders, sharing honest restaurant reviews and spicy gossip".

The podcast launched earlier this year and they are still recording and posting, suggesting they are very much still together.

In March, the couple went on holiday together and shared some truly sweet snaps of them in Mauritius, as well as spending the recent Easter weekend together.

Viewers will have to wait and see how their relationship continues when Made in Chelsea hits screens on Monday 15th April on E4.

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 at 9pm on Monday 15th April.

