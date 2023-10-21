Yas then addresses the tension in the room, saying she's heard Maeva has "a lot of opinions" about her. Maeva says that she understood Sam's actions, kissing Yas straight after breaking up with Inga, but doesn't understand Yas doing that to her friend.

Yas says it wasn't a drunken mistake and that there isn't something there between her and Sam, but Maeva says she should "be careful", adding that Inga defended him after he made mistakes in the past, and warning that she doesn't do the same.

You can watch the exclusive clip right here now.

Last week's episode saw Inga and Yas finally address the situation between them, with Inga saying: "I genuinely wouldn't do this to my worst enemy, especially someone I considered a close friend."

She continued: "If you guys had come to me and said, 'We do have feelings for each other, they've always been there. I'm really sorry,' surely he would need some healing time after a break-up, rather than just jumping into bed with someone?"

Earlier this year Yas went on the Mother Half podcast, and explained the emotional reason that she and Sam connected while in Corsica.

She explained: "I was actually thinking about not going to Corsica because I’d just lost my grandma. But she always said you have to just go on with life, you have to do you and she knew how excited I was to go.

"There’s such a sweet side to Sam. You only see the cheeky side of him at filming, but one-on-one he was just very lovely. He also lost his grandma and was very close to her, so we connected on that basis."

